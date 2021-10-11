RxSafe, LLC Introduces New Automated Device
Prescription Counting and Verification for Independent Pharmacies
The RapidCountRx device reduces costs, improves accuracy, offers better workload balancing, and faster service, resulting in happier patients”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxSafe LLC, a leading developer of automated robotic technology, has introduced a new automated prescription medication counting and verification device, the RapidCountRx™, compatible with the RxSafe 1800™, the RapidPakRx™ and the RapidCardRx™ systems, as well as a standalone model. The RapidCountRx enables remote PV2 verification through digitized images of pills, labels, and stock bottles, enabling workload balancing in busy pharmacy environments.
— William Holmes, CEO of RxSafe
Using the RapidCountRx, medication is counted, verified, and either placed into cartridges that can be utilized in the RapidPakRx and RapidCardRx adherence packaging systems, or vials when used with the RxSafe 1800 system or as a standalone device.
The RapidCountRx captures clear, accurate images of each pill, the label on the vial, and pills in the vial, as well as the stock bottle. Information regarding pill properties is combined with patient data, lot number, and expiration date and recorded in the database. Upon pharmacist approval, which can occur in-person or remotely, the prescription can be released from will-call by the clerk. Every step of the process is documented and sent to the pharmacy management software system. The pharmacist no longer needs to handle the prescription for PV2 verification.
“The RapidCountRx device reduces costs, improves accuracy, offers better workload balancing, and faster service, resulting in happier patients,” said William Holmes, CEO of RxSafe. “Pharmacies are able to streamline their complex, non-linear workflow and replace it with a simplified, faster and less expensive process.”
Designed and manufactured by RxSafe in San Diego, the company’s robotic automation systems help independent retail pharmacies and hospital outpatient pharmacies to boost profitability and improve patient safety. The company has a broad patent portfolio of US and international patents and is aggressively developing new products.
ABOUT RxSafe, LLC
RxSafe’s mission is to improve patient health by partnering with the nation’s 21,000 independent retail pharmacies. Our technology solutions are designed to accelerate your pharmacy's success and transform the way you do business. We develop long-term partnerships with pharmacies and other industry innovators to enable patient adherence, attract new customers, create additional revenue streams, boost profitability, and transform the traditional pharmacy model.
Our visionary RapidPakRx™ adherence pouch packager produces single or multi-med pouches with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency, enabling pharmacies to run up to a 31-day med cycle at the industry’s lowest cost. RapidCardRx™ is a highly accurate, fully automated, high-volume system for filling single or multi-med blister cards, using integrated machine vision verification with universal cartridges. The RxSafe 1800™ automated storage and retrieval system, provides unparalleled accuracy and speed, increased safety and security, and compact size, at the lowest possible cost.
Learn more at www.rxsafe.com. To stay connected, follow RxSafe on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
