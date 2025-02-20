Silverman Law Office, PLLC exploring expansion opportunities in Butte, Montana

Mark J. Shutey is the Chief Operations Officer at Silverman Law Office, PLLC. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office , PLLC welcomed Butte native, Mark J. Shutey , as its new Chief Operations Officer in late 2024. Shutey brings more than 30 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience to the Silverman Law Team. A graduate of Montana Tech, he has a background in engineering, business development, and finance. Mark’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to expansion across the state of Montana.Founded by attorney and CEO, Joel Silverman in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients from its offices in Helena and Bozeman. Fresh on the heels of a successful merger in Big Timber to kick off 2025, the firm now has three locations from which to provide its niche suite of legal services.“Silverman Law Office is pleased to add Mark to our team,” said Silverman. “His tenacity and experience will be a key asset to the future of our firm. We have identified multiple market expansion opportunities throughout the state and have charged Mr. Shutey to lead these efforts.”The company is currently evaluating prospective development in Butte, Montana. A notable exodus of legal professionals in the Butte market has created a demand for services. This demand has not gone unidentified by Silverman Law as the firm already services a multitude of clients from the area.“Silverman Law Office is committed to providing top-tier legal services to Montana businesses and families,” stated Shutey. “Mr. Silverman and his team have built a strong foundation which is dedicated toward client service and integrity. It is my pleasure to join Silverman Law and head these strategic implementation plans especially as they regard my home town.”Silverman Law Office specializes in tax law, contract law, estate planning, business law, real estate, liquor and gaming, probate, civil litigation, and more. While already serving thousands of clients across Montana and the United States, the firm’s planned expansion will make its full suite of legal services more accessible to clients in the communities of Butte and Anaconda.For more information, visit www.mttaxlaw.com or call Shutey at 406-449-4829.

