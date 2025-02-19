California nominates Steve Jobs for its American Innovation Coin, $1 coin to be produced by U.S. Mint

This week, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) Director Dee Dee Myers presented the state’s nomination of Jobs and his legacy to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), which will take design recommendations to the Treasury Secretary for final approval. This project is led and facilitated by the U.S. Mint. California’s coin will be produced and made available in 2026.

Steve Jobs’ legacy of innovation

Jobs’ legacy spans industries and products: Jobs was the co-founder and CEO of Pixar Animation Studios, bringing to life the world’s first fully computer-animated feature: “Toy Story.” But even that legacy-defining achievement is surpassed by his work as co-founder and two-time CEO of Apple, launching several revolutionary computers, including Apple II – the first mass-produced microcomputer – and Macintosh – the first mass-market personal computer that included a graphic display, so users could see what they were working on.

The goal, according to Jobs, was to “bridge the gap between sophisticated technology and ‘the rest of us’ who make up most of humanity…to make complex technology easy to use and fun to use.” That approach led to the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, devices that refined existing technology to make it more precise, more intuitive, and more functional.

By focusing on who he was innovating for – other people – Jobs was able to use technology to connect people to each other and to the broader world, bringing people onto the same level by providing them with equal access. And that approach was built on a willingness to try new ideas and push the boundaries of what was possible – an approach that embodies the California spirit.