TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to announce first-in-the-nation government efficiency efforts
LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement regarding the state’s use of AI and other technologies to improve government efficiency and engagement.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 29 at approximately 11 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., April 29. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.