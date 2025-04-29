TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to announce first-in-the-nation government efficiency efforts

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement regarding the state’s use of AI and other technologies to improve government efficiency and engagement.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 29 at approximately 11 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., April 29. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.