Governor Newsom congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement congratulating newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: “Jennifer and I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney on his party’s election victory in Canada. California looks forward to strengthening our partnership with our northern neighbors — advancing a clean economy, expanding trade, and building a stable future for Canadians and Californians.”

