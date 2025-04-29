Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,628 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement congratulating newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney:

“Jennifer and I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney on his party’s election victory in Canada. California looks forward to strengthening our partnership with our northern neighbors — advancing a clean economy, expanding trade, and building a stable future for Canadians and Californians.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more