Governor Newsom proclaims Workers’ Memorial Day 2025

PROCLAMATION

On Workers’ Memorial Day, we acknowledge, remember, and honor all those who lost their lives or were injured on the job, and renew our commitment to securing safe and healthy working conditions for all workers.

Our diverse workforce has helped make California’s economy the envy of the world, and the contributions of our workers help all Californians to live and thrive in the state. Workers serving in our state’s many industries put themselves at risk of serious injury every day. California is profoundly grateful to these women and men and is committed to protecting those who support all of us.

Our state has a long history of championing important safeguards and rights for our workers. In 1991, California became the first state in the nation to adopt an Injury and Illness Prevention Program standard, and in recent years, our state has adopted strong public health standards to further protect workers and their families.

In recent years, we have advanced landmark actions to improve working conditions and wages for fast-food workers, protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas, end unfair pay practices impacting garment industry workers, and protect the health of workers in the stone fabrication industry. These vital efforts would not have been possible without the leadership of workers who have spoken out and led the charge for safer conditions for themselves and their co-workers.

As we recognize Workers’ Memorial Day and pay tribute to our fallen workers, let us recommit to supporting the welfare of our workforce and ensuring healthy and safe workplaces for all Californians.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 28, 2025 as “Workers’ Memorial Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 18th day of April 2025.



GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State