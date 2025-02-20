Silverton Energy (SLTN) Appoints Prosperity Bank as Escrow Agent for Investments

Prosperity Bank partners with SLTN

SLTN: Silverton Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTN)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverton Energy, Inc. (OTC: SLTN) is excited to announce that Prosperity Bank has been selected as the official escrow agent for its investment transactions. This appointment highlights Silverton Energy’s dedication to security, transparency, and investor confidence as the company progresses with its strategic expansion in the oil and gas sector.Prosperity Bank, a respected financial institution known for its strong performance in corporate banking and escrow services, will manage investor funds to guarantee a secure and compliant transaction process for Silverton Energy’s current capital raises.“Choosing Prosperity Bank as our escrow agent reflects our commitment to providing investors with the highest level of financial security,” said Sam Smith, CEO of Silverton Energy. “As we continue to grow and attract capital for new energy projects, partnering with a reputable escrow agent enhances trust and increases efficiency in our investment process.”This strategic partnership enhances Silverton Energy’s Walnut Bend Field Offering in Cooke County, Texas #1 LP, which occurs under Regulation D, Rule 506(c). The escrow arrangement guarantees that all investor funds are securely held and distributed under the offering terms.For more information on Silverton Energy’s investment opportunities, visit SLTN.com.About Silverton Energy, Inc.Silverton Energy, Inc. (OTC: SLTN) is a Nevada-based oil and gas company focused on energy asset acquisition, production optimization, and technological advancements. Through strategic investments and innovation, Silverton Energy is driving sustainable growth in the energy sector.About Prosperity BankProsperity Bank is a leading financial institution offering various banking services, including escrow and trust solutions for businesses and investors. With a strong reputation for security and reliability, Prosperity Bank serves as a trusted financial partner across various industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.