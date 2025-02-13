Silverton Energy (SLTN) Announces Acquisition of Participation Rights in the Walnut Bend Oil Field

SLTN Presents Walnut Bend

SLTN recent acquisition of a 10.875% working interest in 110 active oil wells

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverton Energy Inc. (PINK: SLTN) (the “Company” or “SLTN”), in collaboration with its SLTN Exploration subsidiary, is excited to announce the recent acquisition of a 10.875% working interest in 110 active oil wells located in the Walnut Bend oil field in Cooke County, Texas. The Company intends for SLTN to syndicate 90% of its working interest to complete the $2.4 million transaction. The historic Walnut Bend Field covers 2,500 acres in Cooke County and has been a foundation of oil and gas production for over 50 years, providing consistent, long-term returns.With 110 active oil wells using advanced water-driven extraction techniques, the Walnut Bend Field produces over 420 barrels of oil daily. Sydri Operating manages the site around the clock with its dedicated team of engineers and operators, many of whom have been in the field for over thirty years. This depth of experience ensures optimal efficiency and consistent production.“The Walnut Bend Field, a 60-year-old oil production facility, utilizes modern production methods and technologies to access additional reserves and enhance the value of its legacy,” said Thomas Tapia, COO of SLTN and SLTN Exploration. “The project’s advanced saltwater management and water-handling facilities are vital to maximizing oil recovery.”Walnut Bend is a genuine multi-pay oil field showcasing various oil-bearing formations at different depths. Its three state-of-the-art water-handling facilities and 24/7 monitoring ensure sustainable production with considerable growth potential through established optimization techniques and modern technology.“We believe that this investment provides SLTN a chance to participate in an innovative oil and gas play at an ideal moment, one that we believe offers the potential for long-term value to our company," said Sam Smith, SLTN’s CEO.Forward-looking statementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect SLTN’s current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. SLTN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.This is just the beginning – let’s build together.Detailed information on this project can be found at www.sltn.com under Current Offerings

Walnut Bend Project

