Silverton Energy Appoints Rod Sperry as CFO and Thomas Tapia as COO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverton Energy (OTC: SLTN), a Texas-based oil and gas innovator, is pleased to announce the immediate appointments of Rod Sperry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Thomas Tapia as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These key additions to the executive team will support Silverton Energy’s growth as the company continues to expand its operations and reinforce its commitment to domestic oil and gas production.Rod Sperry brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, specializing in financial strategy and risk management. His expertise will be instrumental in navigating the ever-evolving energy landscape and driving financial performance at Silverton Energy. Thomas Tapia, a seasoned executive with a strong background in operations management, has a proven record of optimizing processes and will play a critical role in expanding Silverton’s asset and production base.“We are thrilled to welcome Rod and Thomas to the Silverton Energy team,” said Sam Smith, CEO of Silverton Energy. “Their combined expertise and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, expand our portfolio, and pursue long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”Rod Sperry expressed his excitement: "I am excited to join a company at the forefront of the US Energy Renaissance and look forward to contributing to Silverton’s financial success.” Thomas Tapia shared, “This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an innovative company, and I am eager to help enhance operational excellence as we grow our footprint.”About Silverton EnergySilverton Energy Inc. is a Texas-based oil and gas exploration and production company that delivers sustainable and innovative energy solutions. Focusing on domestic oil and gas production, Silverton Energy is committed to driving growth through strategic acquisitions, operational efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.

