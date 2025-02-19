Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,073 in the last 365 days.

Intermittent Phone Disruptions

The City is currently experiencing higher than normal call volumes on its telephone system. The City is also in a declared Significant Weather Event.  Please visit our Inclement Weather webpage (www.hamilton.ca/weatherimpacts) for snow removal updates. You can also email [email protected] for non-emergency concerns or service requests. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intermittent Phone Disruptions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more