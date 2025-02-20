Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey is Dr. Zafra Lerman’s New Memoir of Her Brave Advocacy-Defying the Impossible

Dr. Zafra Lerman, Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey memoir Seven-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr. Zafra Lerman photo credit: Labeeba Hameed Dr. Zafra Lerman with dignitaries and scientists at the Malta Conference

Seven-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, scientist, and unrelenting human rights advocate shares her profound journey in Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey

People always ask how I got scientists from warring nations to work together, how I freed prisoners, how I built something out of nothing; the answer: I refused to take ‘impossible’ for an answer.” — Dr. Zafra Lerman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine risking your life in the dead of night, smuggling scientific materials to persecuted researchers. Picture standing toe-to-toe with world leaders, refusing to accept “no” when human rights are at stake. Envision bringing together scientists from nations sworn as enemies—Israelis, Iranians, Palestinians, Jordanians—getting them to sit, talk, and work toward a common goal: peace.Now, meet the woman who has done it all. Dr. Zafra Lerman , a seven-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, internationally acclaimed scientist, and unrelenting human rights advocate, shares her extraordinary journey in her new memoir, Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey. This isn’t just a story. It’s a call to action.Published by Jenny Stanford Publishing and available at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Routledge, and major independent bookstores, the memoir is an unflinching account of how Dr. Lerman shattered barriers in science, defied oppressive regimes, and leveraged education as a weapon for justice. The book is available in hardcover ($59.95) and Kindle ($47.39) editions and will soon be released in paperback ($25.95).A Scientist Who Fought for FreedomBorn and raised in Israel, Dr. Lerman defied the odds in a male-dominated field, earning a Ph.D. in chemistry and becoming a globally recognized scientist. But science alone wasn’t enough. She used it as a force for change, helping free persecuted scientists from prison, smuggling critical information across borders, and creating an underground network to protect intellectual freedom.For nearly 25 years, she led the American Chemical Society’s Subcommittee on Scientific Freedom and Human Rights, taking on governments to save lives. She stood up for the imprisoned, the silenced, the forgotten—and she won.The Woman Who Said “Impossible is Not an Option”After 9/11, when the world was fractured by fear, Dr. Lerman had a radical idea: bring together scientists from enemy nations and force them to work side by side. The result? The Malta Conference is a groundbreaking initiative where Nobel Laureates and top scientists from 15 Middle Eastern nations collaborate to solve shared challenges like water scarcity, energy sustainability, and environmental destruction.At the first Malta Conference, scientists sat with their own delegations. By the third day, they sat together, talked, laughed, and built trust where politics had failed. Today, these partnerships still thrive, forging cross-border collaborations that were once unthinkable.An Unstoppable Force for ChangeDr. Lerman’s impact extends beyond diplomacy. She revolutionized science education, using music, art, dance, and rap to teach chemistry to students worldwide—including those in underserved communities and even prisons. Her methods, once considered radical, are now used globally to spark scientific curiosity in those who might never have had the chance.Her work has been honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring, the Andrei Sakharov Award for Human Rights, the AAAS Award for Science Diplomacy, and countless others. Yet, her mission is far from over.“You Don’t Come to This Planet Just to Visit.”Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey isn’t just a memoir. It’s a manifesto for action.“People always ask how I did it—how I got scientists from warring nations to work together, how I freed prisoners, how I built something out of nothing,” says Dr. Lerman. “The answer is simple: I refused to take ‘impossible’ for an answer.”This book is for anyone who has ever been told ‘no’—and decided to fight anyway. For those who believe science can change the world. For those who refuse to stand by while injustice thrives.Dr. Lerman has been featured in NPR-WBEZ, CNN, NBC, C-SPAN, WGN, China National Television, Cuba National Television, South Africa Nation Television, and many more print and electronic media.This is a story the world needs to hear. Are you listening?Praise for Dr. Lerman’s Memoir“Zafra Lerman is a force of nature. Her memoir is as insightful and witty as it is inspiring. A true must-read.” – Dr. Emma Zajdela, Mathematician & Science Diplomat“Her bravery makes James Bond look pale in comparison.” – Prof. Nicole Kilian, Advanced Science News“What a remarkable life Zafra has created—stirring people to teach, learn, and live in peace. This is the good story told in this book.” – Nobel Laureate Prof. Roald HoffmannConnect with Dr. Zafra LermanFor more information, visit: https://zafralerman.com and https://maltaconferencesfoundation.org Email: zafra@zafralerman.comX: https://x.com/zafralerman YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lermaninstitute LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zafralerman/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zafra.lerman

