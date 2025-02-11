Dr. Zafra Lerman to Speak at the Chicago Section of the American Chemical Society

Dr. Zafra Lerman's Memoir - Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey Renowned Scientist and Human Rights Advocate Dr. Zafra Lerman; memoir - Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey

I will discuss my efforts to help the scientists in Gaza and her continued efforts for peace despite the current situation,” — Dr. Zafra Lerman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Section of the American Chemical Society (ACS) is honored to host Dr. Zafra Lerman , an internationally recognized scientist, educator, and human rights advocate, for an exclusive in-person event on February 21, 2025, at Colvin House (5940 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660).Dr. Lerman will discuss her groundbreaking memoir, Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey, published in 2024 by Routledge. “I will discuss my efforts to help the scientists in Gaza and her continued efforts for peace despite the current situation,” said Dr. Lerman.Her book recounts her extraordinary journey—from her early years in Israel to her global advocacy for scientific freedom and human rights. Dr. Lerman’s efforts have spanned the Soviet Union, China, Peru, and Cuba, where she fought to protect dissidents and promote peace through science diplomacy. She is the visionary behind the Malta Conferences Foundation, which brings together Nobel Laureates, scientists, and political leaders from the Middle East to foster peace through scientific collaboration.Event Details📅 Date: Friday, February 21, 2025🕠 Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM📍 Location: Colvin House, 5940 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, ILThis event will feature a presentation, book signing, buffet dinner, and a raffle where attendees will have a chance to win a signed copy of Dr. Lerman’s book.Program Schedule• 5:30 PM - 6:20 PM: Check-In & Social Hour• 6:20 PM - 7:15 PM: Buffet Dinner• 7:15 PM - 7:30 PM: Announcements• 7:30 PM - 8:25 PM: Presentation & Q&A• 8:25 PM - 8:30 PM: Closing RemarksRegistration & Ticket Information• ACS Members: $45• Non-Members & Guests: $50• Students & Postdocs: $25• Lecture-Only Attendance: FreeRSVP Deadline: Friday, February 14, 2025, at Noon.Each paid dinner guest will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a signed copy of Human Rights and Peace: A Personal Odyssey.About Dr. Zafra LermanDr. Lerman earned her PhD in Chemistry from the Weizmann Institute of Science and pioneered an innovative approach to teaching science through art, music, and dance—impacting thousands of underprivileged students worldwide. She has worked tirelessly to protect scientists and dissidents in politically repressive regions, often risking her own safety to advocate for freedom and human rights.Her work has been recognized globally, earning her over 40 prestigious awards, including the AAAS Award for Science Diplomacy, the Andrei Sakharov Prize for Human Rights, and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring from President Clinton. She has also been honored with speeches about her humanitarian efforts in the U.S. Congress multiple times.Join ACS for an Evening of Science, Diplomacy, and InspirationDon’t miss this unique opportunity to hear Dr. Lerman’s powerful story and engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the intersection of science, human rights, and peace.About the Chicago Section of the American Chemical SocietyThe Chicago Section of ACS is one of the largest local sections of the American Chemical Society, dedicated to advancing chemistry and its impact on society through education, outreach, and professional development.Connect with Dr. Zafra LermanFor more information, visit: https://zafralerman.com Email: zafra@zafralerman.comX: https://x.com/zafralerman YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lermaninstitute LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zafralerman/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zafra.lerman For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or donations, visit the Chicago ACS Website or contact the ACS Chicago Section Office at (847-391-9091) or info@chicagoacs.org.

