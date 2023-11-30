16 Great Holiday Gifts for Dog Owners and Dog Lovers

Farm to Pet's Holiday Gift Guide Dog at home by Christmas tree with Farm to Pet Treats Farm to Pet Holiday Chicken Chips

Farm to Pet’s Holiday Gift Guide Helps Devoted Owners Unwrap Holiday Joy for Their Dogs and Dog Friends

Our dogs deserve only the best treats. The Farm to Pet approach is simple and straightforward—we emphasize quality and healthfulness above all else. And dogs love them.” — Jackson Jones, Farm to Pet Treats

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Tis the season of giving, and for many, that includes the furry members of the family—our beloved dogs. This holiday, make sure Fido is not left out of the festive fun with the Farm to Pet’s Holiday Gift Guide The team at Farm to Pet has partnered with several unique independent dog product companies to curate a delightful selection of treats, apparel, accessories, and ornaments that are tasty, health-conscious, sustainable, practical, beautiful and/or stylish. And importantly, these products are from conscientious, independent companies that are committed to serving the dog-loving community. You won't find many of these unique products in the big-box pet superstores.“Farm to Pet is part of a community of independent pet-related companies who produce unique products that are good for pets and the environment,” said Miranda Jones, who leads the marketing and business development efforts of Farm to Pet. “The goal of our Holiday Gift Guide is to raise the visibility of these brands and their missions. Together, we aim to grow our communities of pet lovers—product developers and pet owners—who care about the health and wellness of our pets. So, this autumn, we reached out to these brands to collaborate on a holiday gift guide showcasing many of our unique and fun products for pet owners as well as their friends and family members.”So, let's dig into the canine wonderland of Farm to Pet’s Holiday Gift Guide and explore the perfect presents for your four-legged companions. The online gift guide also includes discount codes for Farm To Pet’s holiday partners.• Farm to Pet Holiday Chicken Chips• Lucy & Co’s Reversible Teddy Vest• Bark Bistro’s Gingerbread Budder• Jolly Pets’ Jolly Soccer Ball• Django’s Cold Weather Jacket & Raincoat• Woof & Co.’s Barkuterie Board• Wilder Dog’s Utility Pack• Sassy Woof’s Cable Knit Sweater• Woof + Ween’s Feeling Pine Adjustable Harness• Ever Woof’s Cloud Nine Waterproof Leash• Moose Prints’ Holiday Bandanas• Akita Handmade’s Collars• All Tails Wag’s Custom Ceramic Pet Ornaments• Farm To Pet’s Holiday Chicken Chips Snack Packs• Brutus Broth’s Beef Bone Broth• Waboba’s WoofgamesExplore Farm to Pet’s full Holiday Collection Here are some other great Farm to Pet products you'll love:• Farm to Pet Treat Toppers, https://bit.ly/47ZlDqL • Farm to Pet Dog Chews: Elk Antlers. https://bit.ly/49TQN4F “The Farm to Pet Holiday Gift Guide is a portal to a wide variety of fun and unique dog-related products. This holiday, we encourage all pet lovers to browse these products and support the other small businesses that are making a difference in the advancement of pet wellness. We are confident you will be able to find something perfect for your pet and make them feel special this season,” said Jackson Jones, Founder of Farm to Pet.About Farm to Pet TreatsFounded by Jackson Jones, a passionate dog owner, Farm to Pet Treats was born out of a commitment to provide healthy, simple dog treats. Jones emphasizes the importance of quality and healthfulness, ensuring that every treat meets the standards that conscientious pet owners demand. The Farm to Pet approach is simple—prioritize the well-being of our four-legged friends above all else.Jackson Jones shares, "Our dogs deserve only the best treats. The Farm to Pet approach is simple and straightforward—we emphasize quality and healthfulness above all else. And dogs love them. Our customers appreciate how easy it is to reward their dog with this snappy, crunchy treat."This holiday season, show your furry family members some extra love with Farm to Pet Treats—the perfect blend of joy, health, and flavor. Because every tail deserves a wag of happiness!

