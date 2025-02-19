SeedLegals x Blox Finance for Fundraising

SeedLegals Logo Blox Logo

SeedLegals and Blox announced a strategic partnership to streamline the fundraising process for startups, by introducing "Finance for Fundraising."

This partnership with Blox provides an easy-to-use solution that eliminates the complexity of spreadsheets and empowers founders to present a clear and compelling financial story to investors.” — Alyson Read, CCO of SeedLegals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeedLegals, the leading platform for startup legals, and Blox, the innovative financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software provider, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline the fundraising process for startups and provide ongoing financial management capabilities. This collaboration introduces "Finance for Fundraising," a comprehensive solution that combines SeedLegals' legal expertise with Blox's intuitive platform to help founders create investor-ready financial models in minutes, not days, and continue to manage their finances with confidence post-raise."Many founders struggle with financial modeling, especially when it comes to fundraising," says Alyson Read, CCO of SeedLegals. "This partnership with Blox provides an easy-to-use solution that eliminates the complexity of spreadsheets and empowers founders to present a clear and compelling financial story to investors."Finance for Fundraising offers a unique combination of software and expert support. Founders can leverage Blox's intuitive platform to build accurate financial models, while receiving guidance and feedback from experienced finance professionals. This ensures that their financial projections are not only robust but also tailored to meet investor expectations."Blox's integration with SeedLegals creates a seamless experience for founders," adds Simon Ritchie, CEO of Blox. "By combining our strengths, we're making it easier than ever for startups to navigate the fundraising process, secure the funding they need to grow, and continue to manage their financial health for long-term success."The partnership addresses a critical need in the startup ecosystem, where founders often lack the time, resources, or expertise to create compelling financial models and manage ongoing FP&A needs. By simplifying and streamlining this process, SeedLegals and Blox are helping to level the playing field and provide founders with the tools they need to succeed at every stage of their journey."Discovering Blox was a game-changer," says Thomas De Bruyne, Co-Founder of Study Stream, a SeedLegals customer. "For our early-stage startup, every decision counts, and Blox boosts our confidence with instant access to critical financial insights and scenarios."With Finance for Fundraising, startups can:Save time and money by avoiding complex spreadsheets or expensive consultants.Increase their chances of securing funding by presenting professional, investor-grade financial models.Stay agile and adapt their financial plans to changing circumstances.Gain fundraising confidence knowing their numbers are solid and investor-ready.Confidently manage finances and FP&A post-raise to drive growth and performance.Access a powerful solution that supports their financial needs throughout their lifecycle.This partnership marks a significant step towards simplifying the startup journey and providing founders with the support they need to achieve their goals. By combining legal and financial expertise, SeedLegals and Blox are empowering founders to focus on what they do best: building and growing their businesses.About SeedLegals:SeedLegals is the UK’s market-leading platform for startup legals, SEIS/EIS, funding and share option schemes with the mission to make entrepreneurship accessible to anyone by providing tools, expert guidance and a thriving community for founders and investors.The SeedLegals platform makes it easy for startups and investors to create and sign essential legal documents - quickly, affordably, and stress-free.Trusted by over 60,000 companies, £2B+ raised on platform and closer of 1 in 6 UK funding rounds, SeedLegals is the go-to solution for founders to save time and money on starting and scaling a business. For more information, visit seedlegals.com To signup for 'Finance for Fundraising' please visit: https://seedlegals.com/finance-for-fundraising/ About Blox:Blox is the innovative financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software provider that empowers businesses to make better decisions and achieve breakthrough results with truly forward-looking FP&A.Blox's intuitive platform combines the power of sophisticated modelling, real-time collaboration, and AI-driven insights, making it easy for founders and finance teams to build accurate, investor-grade financial models, ditching the need for clunky spreadsheets or expensive consultants, and drive strategic growth.With over 2,400 financial models created and 1,600 founders supported on the platform already, Blox is quickly becoming the go-to solution for businesses looking to unlock their financial potential.For more information, visit blox.so

