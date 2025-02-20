Brett Bissell Joins OIA Global’s Board of Directors

Bringing 35+ years of supply chain expertise to drive growth and innovation.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global , and its controlling shareholder, LDI, Ltd. , are pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Bissell as an Independent Director on OIA Global’s board of directors.Mr. Bissell brings 35+ years of distinguished, customer-centric supply chain and international business experience to OIA. He is currently an advisory board member for Saddle Creek Logistics and FleetOptics. Previously, he served in executive positions with CEVA Logistics, Flextronics, and LaserShip, where he scaled businesses, optimized operations, and led transformative initiatives across global markets.“Brett’s impressive record of driving operational excellence and strategic growth will be a tremendous asset to OIA Global,” said Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global. “As we continue to expand our global footprint and enhance our integrated supply chain solutions, Brett’s insights and leadership will play a key role in elevating how we deliver peace of mind for our customers.”Having lived and worked in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America, Mr. Bissell’s global perspective will help OIA Global strengthen its international operations and service offerings.“I am honored to join OIA Global’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in their growth journey,” said Bissell. “OIA’s commitment to network expansion, innovation, sustainability, and customer-driven solutions align with my passion for creating high-performing, agile organizations. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to drive long-term value and operational excellence.”Bissell’s appointment reaffirms OIA Global’s commitment to attracting top-tier advisors as it continues to advance its position as a trusted supply chain solutions partner for leading companies across the globe.About OIA GlobalOIA Global delivers resilient supply chain solutions that adapt to a dynamic world. Our mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, we go above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer. With expertise across several key industries, including Automotive & Mobility, Electronics, Energy, Healthcare, Industrial, and Retail & Lifestyle, OIA provides customized solutions that meet diverse needs.Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, OIA Global was founded in 1988 and operates in 29 countries, with 60+ owned offices worldwide. For more information, visit oiaglobal.com.About LDI, Ltd.LDI is an Indianapolis-based family office with more than a century of experience operating high-potential, middle-market companies. Originally founded by the Lacy family in 1912 as U.S. Corrugated-Fiber Box Company, LDI today seeks new investment opportunities with an emphasis on manufacturers of proprietary products, value-added distributors, and supply chain service providers. LDI businesses employ more than 1,500 people spanning six continents. For more information, visit lacydiversified.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.