OIA Global Acquires BTi Logistics and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics

OIA acquires BTi and Airmark OIA Global’s headquarters are in Portland, Oregon, USA, where the company was founded in 1988. Its extensive footprint spans 25+ countries, encompassing 50+ owned offices and a team of over 1,100 professionals.

The acquisitions of BTi Logistics and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics establish OIA Global’s Oceania presence, with Australia and New Zealand.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global announces the acquisition of two premier Australian logistics businesses, BTi Logistics and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics, significantly broadening our footprint in Australia and New Zealand, while also strengthening our footprint in Singapore. This strategic acquisition reinforces OIA’s commitment to growth and enhances its service offerings throughout the Oceania region. With over 35 years of experience, both BTi and Airmark are recognized leaders in the freight forwarding industry, renowned for delivering excellence in logistics.BTi Logistics strengthens OIA Global’s capabilities in automotive & mobility, energy, and industrial markets, with expertise in warehousing, distribution, and end-to-end supply chain management. Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics brings specialized knowledge in aviation, healthcare, and industrial logistics, further expanding our service portfolio. Together, these acquisitions position OIA Global to provide unmatched value and innovation across Oceania’s dynamic markets.“We are thrilled to welcome BTi Logistics and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics to OIA Global,” said Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global. “Both companies bring exceptional expertise and align with our commitment to customer service and operational excellence. These acquisitions are key to advancing our mission to deliver seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions on a global scale.”“These strategic acquisitions align well with OIA’s inorganic growth strategy focused on expanding our global network,” stated Youssef Annali, CFO of OIA Global. “Both acquisitions add deep expertise and longstanding customer relationships, complementing our vertical growth strategy in automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.”Reflecting on the acquisition, Michael Parakh, Managing Director of BTi Logistics, said, “Joining forces with OIA Global marks a significant milestone in BTi’s long-standing journey of customer service excellence and innovation. This partnership honors our legacy while creating exciting new opportunities for growth. We’re confident that our shared values and combined expertise will drive even greater success.”Echoing similar sentiments, Mark Gonsalves, founder of Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics, remarked, "At Airmark, we’ve always focused on delivering the best service possible. Joining OIA Global allows us to continue that mission while expanding our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”Completion of the acquisitions will occur subsequent to all necessary regulatory approvals being obtained.Until those regulatory approvals have been obtained, OIA Global, BTi Logistics, and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics will maintain independent operations to ensure continuity and a seamless integration process.About OIA GlobalOIA Global delivers resilient supply chain solutions that adapt to a dynamic world. Our mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, we go above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer. With expertise across several key industries, including automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle companies—OIA provides customized solutions that meet diverse needs.OIA goes beyond transportation to offer contract logistics services, innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, 4PL supply chain orchestration, and several advanced technology solutions.Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, OIA Global was founded in 1988 and operates in 29 countries, with 60+ owned offices worldwide. The company is privately owned by LDI, Ltd., a family office with over a century of experience funding and operating high-potential, middle-market companies. For more information, visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.lacydiversified.com About BTi LogisticsBTi Logistics is an Australian-based freight forwarding and 3PL company with over 35 years of experience, operating across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, and Singapore. The company offers a wide range of services, including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, 3PL warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. With purpose-built facilities and expertise in managing diverse supply chains, BTi delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency and support business growth across various industries.About Airmark Ocean & Air LogisticsAirmark Ocean & Air Logistics, founded over 40 years ago, specializes in comprehensive freight forwarding solutions across New Zealand, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Known for its hands-on approach and client-focused service, Airmark delivers precision and innovative logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes.

