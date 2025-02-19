Think Like an Innovator: USF Launches Design Thinking Certification in Partnership with Stonehill

Stonehill is proud to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be leading the University of South Florida’s (USF) Design Thinking Certificate Program

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be leading the University of South Florida’s (USF) Design Thinking Certificate Program, a dynamic three-part online series designed to equip professionals with innovative problem-solving skills. The course will take place on April 16, 23, and 30, with each session beginning at 6 PM ET and lasting approximately two hours. Participants who complete the program will earn a Certificate in Design Thinking, a recognized credential that can enhance career growth and strategic thinking.

A High-Impact Program for Today’s Innovators

Design Thinking is a proven, five-step process—Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype, and Test—that helps individuals and organizations develop human-centered solutions to complex challenges. The methodology is widely adopted by industry leaders such as Apple, Google, and Tesla to foster creativity, innovation, and strategic decision-making.

Participants in this program will gain valuable insights into:

• Customer-driven innovation and problem-solving

• Strategic decision-making in dynamic business environments

• Real-world applications of design thinking across industries

• Leadership skills for driving organizational change

Doug Pace: A Recognized Leader in Innovation

Doug Pace is a highly regarded executive and sought-after advisor, known for his ability to develop transformative solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, private equity firms, and government organizations. With expertise in design thinking, game theory, and agile methodologies, he has been instrumental in solving critical business challenges ranging from corporate mergers to national infrastructure projects.

His leadership has earned him several prestigious accolades, including:

• Entrepreneur of the Year – American Business Awards

• Top 75 Most Influential Consultants in the U.S. – Consulting Magazine

• Design Leader of the Year – Insight Magazine

Registration Now Open

Enrollment for the USF Design Thinking Certificate Program is now available. Seats are limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to register, visit:

https://usfcorporatetraining.catalog.instructure.com/browse/all/main/process-improvement/courses/usf-design-thinking-certificate-powered-by-stonehill-3626

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution — all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

About the University of South Florida

A Preeminent Research University and AAU member with campuses across the Tampa Bay region, the University of South Florida is dedicated to empowering students to maximize their potential for lifelong success. Its professional and corporate programs, led by industry experts, offer leadership enhancement and industry-specific education. Taught by practitioners, these courses address organizational challenges, providing practical education for career advancement. Upskill and Reskill provides online and face-to-face options, emphasizing flexibility. USF's programs boast a high success rate, aligning curriculum with market demands for graduates' industry success.

Legal Disclaimer:

