Stonehill Speak at Higher Education Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Conference

FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is excited to announce that Andi Milan will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Higher Education Shared Services & Outsourcing Week Conference. The event brings together thought leaders and practitioners from across the academic landscape to explore innovative strategies for operational excellence and service transformation. Mrs. Milan will introduce attendees to the fundamentals of design thinking and offer practical strategies for customer-centric transformations. The event takes place on June 2, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Vinoy Marriott in St. Petersburg, FL.

This highly anticipated workshop will explore how institutions can elevate their shared services models by embedding design thinking principles into their operational strategies. The session promises to be an engaging and actionable experience for higher education professionals seeking to transform their service delivery models in a way that aligns with the needs of students, faculty, and administrative stakeholders.

“Design thinking is more than a methodology—it’s a mindset that empowers organizations to deeply understand their customers and co-create solutions that truly meet their evolving needs,” said Milan.

“I’m excited to share practical tools and real-world examples that can help higher education leaders drive meaningful, customer-centric change.”

For more information about the conference or to register, please visit www.ssonetwork.com/events-shared-services-higher-ed

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy based in Tampa, Florida, serving Fortune 500 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

About the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network:

The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) is the largest and most established community of shared services, global business services and outsourcing professionals in the world. Established in 1999, SSON recognized the revolution in business support services as it was happening, and realized that a forum was needed through which practitioners could connect with each other on a regional and global basis.

