Stonehill Honored with 50Pros Excellence in Agency Leadership Award

Stonehill is proud to announce that its leadership team has been recognized by 50Pros with the “Excellence in Agency Leadership – 2025” award.

The Excellence in Agency Leadership Award is given to firms that demonstrate proven experience, long-term leadership, and a sustained commitment to team development and strategic excellence. Recipients are selected based on years of industry experience, their influence on agency growth, and their ability to drive meaningful results for clients and teams alike.

Over the past several years, Stonehill has experienced significant growth, expanding its client portfolio to include Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and public sector organizations across the country. The firm’s success is driven by a commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and building high-performing teams that deliver measurable impact. Stonehill’s continued expansion reflects its reputation for quality, adaptability, and the ability to solve complex business challenges for clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Our leadership team is the foundation of our agency’s success,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We’re honored to be recognized by 50Pros for our commitment to fostering a high-performance culture and delivering impactful results for our clients.”

For more information about Stonehill and its award-winning leadership team, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy based in Tampa, Florida, serving Fortune 500 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

About 50Pros

50Pros is a leading platform connecting businesses with top-rated professional service agencies across marketing, consulting, design, and technology sectors. Headquartered in New York City, 50Pros rigorously evaluates agencies for expertise, leadership, and impact, providing industry benchmarks and recognition for firms that set new standards of excellence. The 50Pros directory is trusted by companies seeking high-quality partners, and its annual leadership badges honor agencies demonstrating visionary leadership, strategic results, and a proven ability to foster exceptional client outcomes. Through its awards and curated resources, 50Pros is dedicated to elevating the professional services industry and championing organizations that deliver transformative value.

