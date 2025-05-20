Stonehill Wins Gold TITAN Business Award Professional Services Category

Stonehill is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Gold TITAN Business Award within the Company & Organization- Professional Service category.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading innovation and strategy firm specializing in design thinking, project management, and customer experience, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Gold TITAN Business Award within the Company & Organization- Professional Service category. This recognition comes as a testament to Stonehill's commitment to strategic foresight, creative excellence, and a forward-thinking response to today's evolving business demands.

The TITAN Business Awards was established to spotlight the achievements of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations on the international stage. Whether rising stars or established giants, all entrants compete on equal footing, with the Awards celebrating those who drive their industries forward through insight, ingenuity, and impact. The TITAN Business Awards offers a platform where innovation and excellence take center stage.

“At TITAN, we celebrate those who don’t just meet expectations—they set new ones,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “We proudly congratulate this season’s winners for their vision, determination, and the meaningful impact they’ve made as they continue to move the world of business ahead.”

Stonehill's exceptional approach to strategy, process, and project management has garnered them the company and organization award, showcasing its dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering growth. At the core of Stonehill's success is its unique approach to design thinking. By collaborating closely with clients, Stonehill identifies strategic goals, devises creative solutions to intricate challenges, and implements growth strategies that deliver results.

“Receiving the Gold TITAN Award is a proud moment for our organization,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “It reflects the relentless commitment of our team to push boundaries and deliver meaningful results. We’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us and the collaborative spirit that drives our shared success.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy based in Tampa, Florida, serving Fortune 500 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

About the TITAN Business Awards:

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business. For more details on the TITAN Business Awards, including a complete list of winners and upcoming events, please visit thetitanawards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.