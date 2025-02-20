The Hourglass Foundation Launches a 2025 “We Are One” Fundraising Campaign

Please join us in the We Are One Movement! We Are One... Fueling our Future Together The Hourglass Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization that empowers underserved students through scholarship opportunities that support automotive technology and other skilled trades.

Together we are fueling our automotive ecosystem!

It’s important for all of us to work together to solve the auto tech shortage, and investing in educating the next generation of skilled trades professionals is one way in which we can do that.” — Kim Davidson, Executive Director of The Hourglass Foundation

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the Philanthropic Arm of Flexco Fleet Services, has launched “We Are One,” a new fundraising campaign aimed at helping infuse the automotive industry with skilled expertise, while also supporting underserved students in their educational endeavors in automotive technology and other skilled trades.

The Hourglass Foundation is committed to being a small part of a larger solution to reduce the auto tech shortage and skilled labor gap. This commitment aligns perfectly with their overall mission to empower underserved students through scholarship opportunities. Specifically, for educational pursuits in automotive tech, and other skilled trades, like HVAC, welding, electrical, construction and similar. This skilled expertise is also essential to the success of our automotive ecosystem.

The Hourglass Foundation’s We Are One campaign is in partnership with NAFA Fleet Management Association, Automotive & Fleet Leasing Association (AFLA), Geotab, and Flexco Fleet Services, and sponsored in part by HopDrive and J3 Management Group. As part of the overall fundraiser, the Foundation hopes to raise $40,000+ for future scholarship gifts.

Kim Davidson, Executive Director at The Hourglass Foundation stated, “The campaign is meant to initiate industry-wide support for our mission, as well as do good for our automotive ecosystem. The auto tech shortage affects everyone, from longer wait times and higher prices at the repair shop, to recruitment efforts for companies looking for highly skilled talent. It’s important for all of us to work together to solve the problem, and investing in educating the next generation of skilled trades professionals is one way in which we can do that.

Davidson continued, “Simply put, an individual or corporate contributor can donate and know it’s going to a great cause. As a small organization, we feel these generous gifts immediately and the impact is huge. Net proceeds from fundraising efforts go directly into our scholarship opportunities and enable hardworking, committed students to acquire an education they might not otherwise be able to afford—in fields that give them specific skill sets that lead to solid employment opportunities, career ascension, and most importantly, independence.”

As part of the campaign, The Hourglass Foundation will have visibility at the Geotab Golf Tournament in late February, at NAFA I&E in April, and at AFLA’s Annual Conference in September—as AFLA’s official Charity of the Year for a second year in a row.

Davidson hopes that those attending the events will come by to show their support, and grab some official campaign gear, including temporary tattoos, lapel pins and T-shirts. She is also plans on sharing photos of industry peers showing off their swag on social media—to build and promote a “We Are One” movement.

If you’d like to join The Hourglass Foundation in their “We Are One” Movement, please show your support with a generous contribution to the campaign today. Everyone who donates $25 or more will automatically be entered into a drawing to WIN an iPad Pro—to be given away at the close of the campaign in October of 2025.

With generous support from individual donors, corporate contributors, and of course, those who make up the automotive and fleet communities, The Hourglass Foundation can continue to triumph, while helping infuse our automotive ecosystem with the talent needed to carry forward the success of our industry. Please join us in making a difference.

About The Hourglass Foundation

The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is guided by the belief that we can create hope and opportunity through educational scholarships for underserved students pursuing educations in ASE Certified automotive and skilled trades programs. Our success depends in part, on monetary donations from generous individual supporters and Corporate Sponsors, as well as vehicle donations. Please join us in helping students achieve their educational passions and career goals! https://thehourglassfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.