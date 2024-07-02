Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association (AFLA) Announces The Hourglass Foundation as Their Charity of the Year

The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has been named the Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association’s Charity of the Year.

Being awarded AFLA Charity of the Year gives us an opportunity to share what we are doing for underserved students, as well as our entire automotive ecosystem. We are thrilled to have been chosen!” — Kim Davidson, Executive Director of The Hourglass Foundation

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and philanthropic arm of Flexco Fleet Services has been named the Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association’s Charity of the Year. This is an honorable accolade which is awarded each year by AFLA and based on a discerning selection process conducted by the AFLA Board of Directors.

Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association (AFLA) is a dynamic organization that promotes growth, expansion and community within the fleet and mobility industry. AFLA does this by providing the tools, connections, and knowledge members need to keep their organizations moving forward, as well as representation and advancement of member interests. AFLA works diligently to address key issues facing the entire industry.

The Hourglass Foundation’s mission is to empower first-generation, underserved, and diversely underrepresented students pursuing educational endeavors in automotive tech, among other skilled trades. Their scholarship gifts empower students to attain hands-on experience and trade-specific skill sets that lead to solid employment opportunities, successful career paths, and the ability to achieve independence.

Co-founded by Ron Shoemaker, the Founder of Flexco Fleet Services, and Chad Shoemaker, Flexco’s Chief Executive Officer, The Hourglass Foundation was established as a way that aligned with the automotive industry and to give back to a fleet industry that had been so generous to Flexco for over two decades.

Together, AFLA and The Hourglass Foundation believe that investing in the next generation of automotive and skilled trades professionals will make a significant and positive impact on the automotive and fleet communities. A few of the transformational impacts both organizations hope to build upon include, raising awareness for automotive and skilled trades as viable and lucrative career paths, and educating the public about the automotive tech shortage and skilled labor gap we are experiencing in this country. By doing so, they hope to help infuse the industry with additional talent, and as a result play a small role in reducing the skilled labor gap.

Another visionary goal of both organizations is to encourage more women to consider a career path in automotive—an industry where females are still a vastly underrepresented demographic.

Elizabeth Schlicht, AFLA’s Executive Director stated, “AFLA’s mission is to equip corporate fleet and mobility professionals with the tools, connections, and knowledge to keep their organizations moving forward. This mission directly complements the work of The Hourglass Foundation, which empowers and equips young adults to achieve their dreams in the face of financial adversity—through scholarship opportunities focusing on automotive and other trades. This trades expertise is integral to the future success of our industry, and we’re proud to support the work of the Hourglass Foundation.”

Kim Davidson, The Executive Director at The Hourglass Foundation added, “Being awarded AFLA Charity of the Year is an incredible honor for us. As an AFLA member myself, I understand the benefits of being part of a community of likeminded professionals. To be able to shine a light on what The Hourglass Foundation is doing for underserved students, as well as how we are serving our entire automotive ecosystem, is amazing. We are thrilled to have been chosen!”

Davidson continued, “We are also very excited to have been gifted sponsorship visibility at the 2024 AFLA Annual Conference in San Antonio this year. It will be an incredible opportunity to spread the word about our mission, and engage with potential donors, partners and sponsors. It will be my first time attending, and I am looking forward to connecting with the over 550 AFLA Members expected to attend.”

AFLA’s 55th Annual Conference, ‘Driving Spirit’ occurs September 15-18th, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. For more information visit, https://www.afla.org/page/AFLA2024.

About The Hourglass Foundation

The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is guided by the belief that we can create hope and opportunity through educational scholarships for underserved students pursuing educations in ASE Certified automotive and skilled trades programs. Our success depends in part, on monetary donations from generous individual supporters and Corporate Sponsors, as well as In-kind donations, and vehicle donations. Please join us in helping students achieve their educational passions and career goals! To make a contribution today, visit: https://thehourglassfoundation.org/monetary-donation/

