Flexco Fleet Services Welcomes Katie Cole and Dan Goff to their Remarketing Sales Team

Flexco Fleet Services welcomes Katie Cole and Dan Goff to their Sales Remarketing Team

Flexco Fleet Services, a market leader in the fleet services industry, welcomes two new members to their Remarketing Sales Team

We are thrilled to welcome both Katie and Dan to the Flexco family. Their expertise will be instrumental in Flexco’s growth and will help drive innovation in our remarketing management services.” — Dan Fierro, Flexco’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PLAIN CITY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexco Fleet Services, A family-owned and operated company with over 32 years of experience, and a market leader in the fleet services industry, is honored to welcome two new members to their Remarketing Sales Team, including Katie Cole, who will be taking on the role as Regional Sales Director for Flexco’s Southwest region; and Dan Goff, serving as the Regional Sales Director for their Northwest region.

Katie Cole brings over a decade of industry experience to Flexco’s existing sales team, as well as a proven track record of success. Katie's career began at Holman, where she demonstrated her commitment and understanding of fleet operations, starting as a clerk in the License & Title department. Katie quickly advanced, ascending into the role of Strategic Account Manager, managing key clients across the US West Coast and Canada.

Katie’s career trajectory continued when she assumed the role of Vice President of Sales at Element Fleet Management, showcasing her strategic vision and leadership in sales. Now, at Flexco, Katie will leverage her extensive industry knowledge and experience to drive new and existing business in the Southwestern US.

Dan Goff, comes to Flexco with an impressive 29 years of experience in the fleet industry, having begun his journey at Enterprise, where he served as the Remarketing Department Head for the Colorado region. His dedication and expertise quickly propelled him forward, leading him to Holman (formerly ARI), where he excelled as a District Sales Manager, earning recognition as the number one sales performer in 2018. Dan continued to make waves in the industry, serving as Vice President of Sales at Element, prior to joining Flexco in May of this year.

Dan Fierro, Flexco’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated, “We are thrilled to welcome both Katie and Dan to the Flexco family. Their expertise will be instrumental in Flexco’s growth and will help drive innovation in our fleet remarketing management services.”

About Flexco Fleet Services

A family-owned and operated company with over 32 years of experience, Flexco Fleet Services has emerged as a market leader in the fleet services industry. Flexco specializes in vehicle remarketing, transportation services, title & registration services (in all 50 states), and driver/employee vehicle purchase programs. Flexco is committed to operating an integrity-based business where customers’ needs remain their North Star.

