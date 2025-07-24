Corradini Corp. Wins National Terrazzo Award for Las Vegas Pedestrian Bridges

THE AWARD-WINNING terrazzo installation at Las Vegas' CityCenter complex spans 17,000 square feet across two pedestrian bridges. It was completed in 2023. (David Laudadio, courtesy of Corradini Corp.) ZINC DIVIDER strips form curved patterns in the epoxy terrazzo installation by Corradini Corp. MOTHER-OF-PEARL, mirror and marble chips catch the light in a dazzling terrazzo installation that reflects the city’s signature glamour. DESIGNED FOR both visual impact and durability, the terrazzo installation balances artistic detail with the demands of a high-traffic pedestrian environment.

Intricate terrazzo design links three CityCenter casinos with bold curves, luxe aggregates, and flawless execution.

Corradini’s work in the CityCenter connector bridges art and innovation. This installation reflects the technical mastery and creative potential of terrazzo.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has recognized Corradini Corp. with a 2025 Honor Award for its outstanding terrazzo installation at the CityCenter in Las Vegas. This award celebrates excellence in craftsmanship and design, promoting NTMA member contractors as the industry’s foremost experts.Founded in 1924, Corradini Corp. is a fourth-generation family business based in Costa Mesa, California. The firm’s award-winning work at CityCenter, a mixed-use urban development located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, was designed by GMRA of Las Vegas.Showcasing the contractor’s expertise and terrazzo’s design versatility, the 17,000-square-foot epoxy terrazzo project links three casinos via two pedestrian bridges: one newly built and the other renovated with terrazzo replacing outdated tile.A Complex and Dazzling InstallationThe handcrafted terrazzo installation's intricate patterns and bold material choices capture the energy and elegance of Las Vegas, according to NTMA judges. The installation incorporates clear and colored glass, mother-of-pearl, mirror, and marble aggregates. Brown glass aggregate with warm neutral tones is a common note in both field and accent colors, enhancing the richness and ease of maintenance of the modern design. Waterjet-cut and hand-bent zinc divider strips introduce intricate patterns, with large terrazzo medallions anchoring the design as it continues into the walkways.Overcoming Challenges with ExpertiseThe project posed significant logistical challenges. Crews met the owner’s accelerated schedule and ensured the space opened to the public on time. Installation took place adjacent to 24/7 casino operations, requiring coordination of material deliveries, equipment movement, and public access. Elevation differences were corrected with floor fill, while a full-coverage moisture mitigation and crack suppression membrane ensured long-term durability.NTMA judges praised the installation for its smooth, well-executed curves, precise intersections, and exceptional aggregate chip density. The terrazzo control joints were expertly color-matched to blend into the design, eliminating visual disruptions.A Lasting ImpactThis terrazzo installation transforms the space into both a functional flooring solution and a striking artistic statement, according to NTMA judges. The durability of properly installed terrazzo ensures longevity in the high-traffic environment.Each year, a panel of industry experts evaluates NTMA Honor Award submissions based on design, craftsmanship, and scope of work. Corradini Corp.’s winning project exemplifies the artistry and expertise that define award-worthy terrazzo installations.Corradini Corp. was awarded three of this year's 17 NTMA Honor Awards. The company's other awards were for projects in the Los Angeles Clippers Intuit Dome arena and Colorado's Grand Junction High School, a new career-oriented campus.About NTMA and TerrazzoNTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association’s annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. It was first created when Venetian marble workers found an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

