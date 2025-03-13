Break Free from Anxiety and Stress: EBT's New Method for Lasting Change

Rewiring the Brain for Emotional Freedom and Resilience Rewiring the Brain for Emotional Freedom and Resilience Rewiring the Brain for Emotional Freedom and Resilience

Cutting-Edge Neuroscience Meets Self-Help: A Breakthrough Method for Emotional Health

EBT empowers individuals to rewire the circuits driving stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, and more, leading to lasting, profound transformation and optimal health.” — Dr. Laurel Mellin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EBT, Inc. (Emotional Brain Training), a pioneer in neuroplasticity-based emotional health solutions, announces its latest advancement in brain rewiring technology designed to help individuals rewire the stress-induced brain circuits that cause obesity, anxiety, depression, addiction, and most chronic diseases. The evidence-based method empowers individuals to control the stress chemicals that cause our crises in emotional health and chronic disease and reduce their dependence on drugs and psychotherapy.A Science-Based Innovation for Emotional Health and Chronic DiseaseEBT is a cutting-edge solution that harnesses the power of neuroplasticity to transform brain circuits that unleash chemical drives for extremes of emotions and behaviors into wires that activate healing chemicals and optimal health. Unlike traditional therapy and pharmaceutical interventions, EBT gives individuals the power to directly switch off these circuits in daily life in which stress triggers are common. It provides a self-guided, actionable process and peer support group so that users can take charge of their own health and rewire their brains in real time.Dr. Laurel Mellin, Founder of EBT, Inc., explains: “We now understand that the most direct way to achieve optimal health is not changing errant thoughts or unhealthy behaviors but the circuits that drive them. EBT is a proven method that empowers individuals to rewire the circuits that drive stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, overeating, addiction, relationship challenges, and more—leading to profound, lasting transformation.”How It Works: The 1-2-3 JOY JourneyEBT offers a structured three-step process that guides users through rapid emotional resets:● Step 1: Warm up using the EBT app to switch off stress circuits and create bursts of healing chemicals and positive emotions, even joy.● Step 2: Identify four stress-induced problems, rewire the circuits that drive them and experience immediate and lasting improvements in health.● Step 3: Continue rewiring to raise their brain’s set point for optimal health.The effectiveness of EBT lies in its use of emotional resilience and rewiring techniques that disrupt the negative impacts of emotional circuits encoded in trauma and adverse childhood experiences, something that research has shown cognitive methods like mindfulness and cognitive therapies cannot do. Also, EBT’s emotional technique works rapidly to provide immediate, tangible results. Users report feeling an instant emotional shift, with 89% of people who joined an EBT support group sustaining significant improvements in stress, mood, depression, substance use, obesity and emotional regulation at two years later.A Game-Changer that Targets the Root Cause of Emotional Health ProblemsEBT’s scientific techniques go beyond treating the behaviors and emotions associated with mental health problems. It addressed the underlying circuits that cause them, which are the same circuits that contribute to stress eating, obesity, addiction, relationship conflicts, work stress and chronic diseases. EBT delivers a holistic, science-backed solution that enhances overall health and can reduce the extreme burden placed on the healthcare workforce by the current epidemics of mental health problems and chronic diseases.“I have seen the immense potential of EBT in bridging the gap between mental and physical health. By targeting the root cause—dysfunctional emotional circuits—EBT offers a sustainable path to well-being and a way out of our healthcare crisis,” says a long-time user of the program.Bringing Emotional Health to EveryoneEBT, Inc. offers accessible solutions to fit every lifestyle, including:● Mobile App: On-the-go access to EBT’s techniques for instant stress relief.● Live Group Sessions: 30-minute weekly sessions with trained EBT providers.● Daily Call-in Support: Immediate guidance from EBT experts.● Self-Guided Programs: Affordable membership options to fit every budget.● Concierge Services: A 30-day intensive with daily support and rapid results.Join the EBT MovementWith emotional stress at an all-time high, EBT is leading the charge in delivering actionable techniques for overcoming mental and physical health problems. By making rewiring the brain practical, enjoyable, affordable, and scientifically sound, EBT is poised to modernize emotional healthcare and help turn around chronic diseases. Instead of living with problems, relying excessively on pharmaceuticals, or engaging in long-term psychotherapy, people can learn a new life skill: how to rewire their own emotional brain.For more information, visit https://www.ebt.org Contact marketing: www.bestbma.com

EBT: A proven, safe, affordable alternative to weight loss drugs

