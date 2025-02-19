D-Central Technologies Introduces Antminer Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider for Silent, Efficient Home Bitcoin Mining

Antminer Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider Antminer Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider inside an Antminer Loki Edition

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies , a leader in Bitcoin mining innovation and home mining solutions, has officially launched its Antminer Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider, designed to optimize airflow for low-noise, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining. This essential accessory is now available for DIY enthusiasts, home miners, retail miners, and Bitcoin plebs looking to convert their Antminer S19 and S21 models into quiet, 120V-compatible Loki Rigs.As Bitcoin mining continues to evolve, an increasing number of miners are seeking solutions to operate efficiently within residential environments. The rise of Loki Rigs—modified Antminer units designed to work on standard 120V power outlets—has revolutionized home mining by reducing noise and energy consumption while maintaining profitability. However, transitioning to a low-noise mining setup often requires reducing the number of active hashboards within an ASIC miner to optimize power draw and thermal management.When miners remove a hashboard from their Antminer to accommodate quiet fan setups, it disrupts the internal airflow of the machine, leading to inefficiencies and potential overheating. This is where the D-Central Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider comes into play. By strategically redirecting airflow to the remaining hashboards, this essential component ensures stable cooling, enhances efficiency, and prevents heat buildup, making it a critical upgrade for silent home Bitcoin mining rigs.D-Central Technologies now offers two distinct variants of its Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider:-Single Hashboard Version ( Case Divider for Single Hashboard Mining ) – This open-source design by Johnny9dev, is manufactured in Canada by D-Central, allows miners to run their Antminer S19/S21 models with just one hashboard, significantly lowering power consumption and noise levels while maintaining mining efficiency.-Two Hashboard Version ( Case Divider For Dual-Hashboard Mining ) – Designed in-house by D-Central Technologies, this version allows miners to maintain two hashboards operational while optimizing airflow and heat dissipation. This D-Central original design is also open-source, empowering the DIY community while ensuring accessibility for miners worldwide.Both versions are available on the D-Central website and Amazon, providing easy access for Bitcoin mining enthusiasts looking to optimize their rigs for silent, low-power home operation.Key Features of the Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider-Optimized Airflow Management – Redirects airflow efficiently to remaining hashboards, ensuring consistent cooling and thermal performance.-Silent Mining Ready – Supports quiet fan setups and custom firmware configurations, reducing operational noise for home-friendly Bitcoin mining.-Energy Efficiency for 120V Compatibility – Helps miners reach the 1,200-watt power target for operation on standard North American outlets.-Durable and Heat-Resistant – Manufactured from high-quality PETG plastic, ensuring longevity and reliability under mining conditions.-Easy Installation – Hassle-free setup that allows miners to quickly modify their Antminer units.-Proudly Canadian – Designed, manufactured, and distributed by D-Central Technologies in Canada.The Evolution of Loki Rigs and DIY Home MiningD-Central has been integrating these hashboard dividers into its own Antminer Loki Edition and Antminer Pivotal Edition miners for enhanced home mining performance. By making these innovative airflow solutions available to all, D-Central continues to support Bitcoin enthusiasts, retail miners, plebs, and home mining DIYers.The introduction of Loki Rigs has disrupted traditional mining by enabling efficient, quiet, and sustainable home Bitcoin mining. These modified Antminer S19/S21 units operate on 110-120V outlets, making them accessible to residential users without needing high-voltage power infrastructure. The hashboard airflow inlet divider is a critical component in this transformation, allowing home miners to maintain stable performance while reducing energy costs and noise pollution.D-Central: The Premier Provider of Home Crypto Mining SolutionsBeyond just ASIC modifications, D-Central operates a large-scale 3D printing farm dedicated to producing custom Bitcoin mining accessories that cater to the unique needs of home miners, DIY thinkers, and Bitcoin tinkerers. From PSU holders to ASIC shrouds and Loki Kit upgrades, D-Central is at the forefront of making home Bitcoin mining more efficient, affordable, and accessible.With a commitment to open-source innovation, D-Central ensures that all miners—whether hobbyists or professionals—have access to cutting-edge tools for optimizing their setups. The Antminer Hashboard Airflow Inlet Divider is the latest in a line of custom-built mining accessories designed to improve the sustainability and profitability of at-home Bitcoin mining operations.D-Central Technologies is a Canadian Bitcoin mining company specializing in ASIC repair, consulting, and home mining solutions. With a commitment to decentralization and open-source innovation, D-Central designs, manufactures, and distributes custom-built Bitcoin mining accessories, ensuring that Bitcoin remains accessible to all. Through hardware modifications, educational resources, and advanced 3D printing solutions, D-Central continues to be a leader in home mining technology.

