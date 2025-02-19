Governor Kotek Releases Improved Customer Service Outcomes, Sets New Expectations on State Rulemaking

In her first week on the job, Governor Tina Kotek sent a letter of expectations to all state agency directors. Since then, the Governor, her office, and the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has worked to improve customer service across state government. She took her latest action this week when she directed agencies to improve transparency in the process of creating, amending, or repealing rules by which they operate and implement state law.

The new rulemaking guidelines can be found here.

“When Oregonians need something from the state, the state should be able to meet that need in a timely, professional manner,” Governor Kotek said. “Likewise, the more than 45,000 state workers doing this work should feel engaged in our mission and receive clear, consistent expectations from agency leaders. Since taking office, I have been focused on improving customer service, transparency, and accountability across state government. I believe we have made strides and am committed to staying the course.”

There is business, labor, and bipartisan agreement that rulemaking should be more transparent and streamlined to create better understanding and access for Oregonians. This week, the Governor directed agencies to implement changes in how they communicate about rulemaking that will improve access and transparency in the process, such as making sure rulemaking information is no more than one click away from the homepage of every agency website. These changes will go into effect by May 1.

Enterprise-wide improvements were also outlined before the legislature on Wednesday by DAS Director Berri Leslie.

“Governor Kotek has a central focus on improving how our agencies do business and deliver customer service, and I believe these actions show our commitment to improving access to state government for Oregonians and their families,” said Leslie.

Customer service improvements implemented and tracked by DAS include:

The Chief Operating Office (COO) set a new expectation for customer service in DAS-specific policies, including a 24-hour acknowledgement of customer contact.

Seventy-seven agency strategic plans were submitted and reviewed.

Continuity of operations plans were submitted at 81% of agencies, up 27% from two years ago.

All agencies submitted their DEI and Affirmative Action plans.

All agencies submitted information technology strategic plans for approval.

Succession plans are in place at 95% of agencies.

Hiring takes 13 fewer days than in 2023.

Agencies have 14% fewer vacant positions even as total positions grew by 8%.

Over 90% of employees received one-on-one check-ins with their supervisor each quarter.

There are now new systems to track, report, and analyze implementation of audit recommendations.

DAS released seven quarterly reports sharing agency progress and launched a Governor’s Expectations Dashboard to interactively report data each quarter.

The Office of Cultural Change is fully staffed.

Customer survey scores increased by more than 40%.

The State Procurement Office and Governor’s Office held Governor’s Marketplace events in Salem and Portland, with 1200 attendees who visited a combined total of 137 booths with 25 sponsors.

The Board of Licensed Social Workers reduced application processing from 112 to 30 days.

The Board of Nursing is now processing complete applications within 48 hours or less, resulting in an 131% increase of licenses in the last two years.

The Department of Consumer Business Services has tackled licensing and technology challenges, reducing processing time for licenses by 50%, down to 10 to 15 days in the Division of Financial Regulation.

These changes show that Governor Kotek is not satisfied with the status quo and remains mission-focused in delivering tangible results for Oregonians.



###