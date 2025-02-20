Breeze Airways Brings Seriously Nice™ Service to Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina with Two Destinations 

Breeze Airways Logo

-- New Breeze Service to Greensboro to Begin This Summer --

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure low-cost carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it will begin offering service to Greensboro/Winston-Salem, North Carolina, beginning June 6, 2025.Starting today, travelers can book nonstop flights on Breeze from Greensboro to:• Orlando, Florida (Mondays and Fridays, starting June 6, from $39* one way); and• Hartford, Connecticut (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting June 6, from $49* one way).“We continue to see massive growth in the Mid-Atlantic region and are excited to welcome Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) to our growing list of airports that Breeze serves in the region,” said Lukas Johnson, chief commercial officer at Breeze Airways. “It’s clear our Guests in North Carolina love our premium travel options and convenient service and policies, and we look forward to welcoming more Guests in the region with this new service from GSO.”The airline also announced that it will double its twice-weekly frequencies between Orlando, Florida and both Portland, Maine, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the summer season. Service between Orlando and Portland will increase to four-times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, starting June 4, while service between Orlando and Lancaster will increase to four-times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting June 6.GSO is the latest in a series of new airports to join the Breeze network so far this year as the airline continues to see strong demand for its low-cost premium leisure model. The airline, which leverages a flagship fleet of new and efficient Airbus A220 aircraft to connect secondary markets directly, currently serves 32 cities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and is the number one carrier for most destinations served in nearly 40% of them.Known for its premium low-cost model, Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between GSO-MCO and MCO-GSO. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between BDL-GSO and GSO-BDL. Promotion must be purchased from February 20, 2025, through February 26, 2025 (11:59 pm PT). GSO-MCO, MCO-GSO, BDL-GSO, and GSO-BDL promotion is valid only for travel from June 6, 2025, through September 2, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 69 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

