Pizzo Habitat Restoration Wins Gold for Ecological Planting from Landscaping Association

LELAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizzo Habitat Restoration has been selected to receive the prestigious Excellence in Landscape Gold Award within the Ecological Planting category by the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association (ILCA).The award honors Pizzo Habitat Restoration for their exceptional work at a private residence in Wheaton, Illinois, showcasing expertise in ecological planting and natural landscape restoration. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and superior craftsmanship in the landscape industry.“We’re proud to continue delivering award-winning work with all of the projects we touch. From multi-year HOA landscape maintenance contracts to individual private estates, and everything in between, we’re rejuvenating and sustaining the beauty of the planet for generations to come.” expresses President Jack Pizzo.Pizzo has earned over 170 industry awards for habitat restoration from organizations like the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association, American Society of Landscape Architects, USEPA, Chicago Wilderness Alliance, and more.About ILCAThe Illinois Landscape Contractors Association (ILCA) is dedicated to advancing the landscape industry in Illinois by promoting professionalism, innovation, and quality service. Through its various awards programs, ILCA recognizes excellence in landscape design, installation, and maintenance.About PizzoFounded in 1988, Pizzo & Associates is one of the Midwest’s largest ecological restoration firms. They are dedicated to the preservation and restoration of our natural environment providing natural area installations, stewardship, prescribed fire, stormwater management, ecological consulting, and more.

