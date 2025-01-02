Burr Ridge Community Earns Multiple Awards For Ecological Restoration Efforts

Madison Club Woodland Area Madison Club Common Area Natural Shoreline Restoration of an HOA Community

The continued stewardship of the grounds have resulted in multiple awards and accolades for the restoration work.

Our passion to help other landowners focused on sustainability while restoring the natural beauty of our environment.” — Jack Pizzo

LELAND, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizzo Habitat Restoration partnered with the Madison Club Homeowners Association to establish natural landscapes while highlighting the wetland area. The continued stewardship of the grounds have resulted in multiple awards and accolades from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), Chicago Wilderness, and the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association (ILCA).The Madison Club is a residential community located in Burr Ridge, Illinois. It is known for its upscale homes, beautifully landscaped surroundings, and desirable location. The initiative focused on a restoration of an oak-hickory savanna and wetland within the subdivision.“Our mission is to rejuvenate and sustain the beauty of our planet for generations to come. We’re proud and honored to be recognized for this work receiving the Conservation & Native Landscaping Award from the USEPA and Chicago Wilderness, including several gold awards from the ILCA for this multi-family community,” said Jack Pizzo , MS, PLA, ASLA, CPBM, ICN, President of Pizzo Habitat Restoration. “Our passion to help other landowners focused on sustainability while restoring the natural beauty of our environment.”Since 1998, Pizzo has worked with the Madison Club HOA within the development which includes preservation easements along every house lot that either wraps around the lake or through designated natural corridors. The restoration included eradicating invasive species along with restoring native wetland and savanna plants to ensure soil containment and water filtration from on-site run-off.During restoration highly invasive forbs such as Cattails (Typha speciosa), Reed Canary Grass (Phalaris arundinacea), and purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria) were removed from the wetland manually and chemically with low-impact herbicides to provide space for native seedlings. The oak savanna was cleared of all invasive species including Buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica), Honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii), Boxelder (Acer negundo), and Garlic Mustard (Alliaria petiolata).Pizzo Habitat Restoration is an ecological restoration company committed to preserving and restoring ecosystems with minimal impact. We carefully study the lifecycle of each invasive species, applying the right treatment at the right time with the least environmental impact. Our licensed crews use EPA-approved products, ensuring safe, effective herbicide application. Whenever possible, we aim for no herbicide use, but when herbicides are the only viable option, we always prioritize the most efficient and least harmful methods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.