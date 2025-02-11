Pizzo Native Plant Nursery Appoints Kirsten Park as New Nursery Sales Manager

Growth Plans With Staff Expansion, Equipment Purchases, and Workflow Automations

LELAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizzo Plant Native Nursery , the premier provider of native plants and plugs, is excited to announce the appointment of Kirsten Park as its new Outside Sales Manager. Kirsten will be responsible for overseeing the sales operations, developing customer relationships, and driving growth in the company’s nursery division.With over 10 years of diversified communication skills, broad project management work, and an array of educational training experience, Kirsten brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales management, customer service, and team leadership to our internal and external partners. Prior to joining Pizzo Native Plant Nursery, Kirsten held key sales management positions where she played an integral role in expanding sales, implementing successful marketing strategies, and relationship building.“Kirsten’s passion for the nursery industry and her proven track record in sales leadership make her an excellent fit for this role,” said Bryan Pudinoff, General Manager of The Pizzo Group, “We are confident that Kirsten’s leadership will help drive our nursery sales to new heights, strengthen our customer relationships, and further enhance our commitment to providing top-quality products and services.”Along with the addition of Kirsten to our new sales role, there are many other new additions at Pizzo Native Plant Nursery. The expanding demand for native plants has promoted a lot of growth for the nursery. Pizzo Native Plant Nursery has added 7,700 square feet of grow space in the summer of 2024 and it is ready to utilize for this growing season. In addition, a 4,000 square foot building was constructed specifically for shipping and production processes.The nursery is updating its automation process with new equipment and streamlined workflow processes to keep up with the growing demand for native plants. Most work is done by hand; however, it will not stay that way. New equipment purchases will speed up production to meet and exceed fast-growing demand. The nursery is expanding machinery to fill plant containers, adding electric ATVs to the existing fleet to move materials faster, and a box tape machine to improve efficiencies for shipping.About Pizzo Native Plant NurseryPizzo Native Plant Nursery is a trusted provider and wholesale grower of native plants. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Pizzo Native Plant Nursery has been a leader in the industry for 30 years. The company prides itself on offering a wide range of high-quality products and expert guidance to help customers grow and maintain healthy landscapes.

