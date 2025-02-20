Rootstock Named #1 ERP Solution for SMBs in 2025 TEC Insight Report

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Logo Rootstock #1 ERP

Independent Analyst Report Recognizes Rootstock as a Top-Ranked ERP for SMBs, Highlighting Strengths in Functionality and User Experience

This recognition as a #1 ERP for SMBs reaffirms Rootstock’s mission to provide manufacturers with an ERP that is both powerful and easy to use.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software has been recognized as the #1 ERP solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs) in the newly released 2025 TEC Insight Report on ERP Solutions for SMBs . This independent analysis evaluated ERP vendors based on functionality and user experience (UX), with Rootstock earning the highest overall ranking.This achievement underscores Rootstock’s commitment to delivering a modern, scalable ERP solution that enables manufacturers to enhance operations, increase agility, and drive digital transformation.The TEC Insight Report provides an in-depth assessment of ERP solutions available to SMBs, evaluating core capabilities, usability, and customer satisfaction. The findings highlight the following Rootstock strengths:• INDUSTRY-LEADING FUNCTIONALITY & USER EXPERIENCE – Rootstock delivers a powerful combination of robust ERP capabilities, easy configuration, and intuitive usability tailored to manufacturers.• BUILT ON THE SALESFORCE PLATFORM – Since Rootstock ERP is built on the Salesforce Platform, it operates seamlessly with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and other AppExchange solutions. Many customers select Rootstock to have unified ERP and CRM data and AI-powered predictive insights.• SCALABILITY FOR GROWTH & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION – Rootstock ERP has a cloud-based, flexible architecture that enables manufacturers to modernize their technology stack, scale efficiently, improve decision-making, and enhance collaboration.• A CUSTOMER-FOCUSED APPROACH TO ERP – TEC’s research noted that Rootstock’s strong customer engagement, ease of implementation, and high satisfaction ratings make it a top choice for SMBs looking for an ERP that can evolve with their business.“This recognition as a #1 ERP for SMBs reaffirms Rootstock’s mission to provide manufacturers with an ERP that is both powerful and easy to use,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock Software. “Our focus on innovation, user experience, and seamless implementation empowers customers to optimize their operations and stay ahead in an evolving market.”Download the full report at: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/tec-insight-report-erp-for-smb Salesforce, Sales Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT THE TEC INSIGHT REPORTThe TEC Insight Report on ERP Solutions for SMBs is an independent research study conducted by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), a trusted resource for enterprise software evaluation. The report assesses leading ERP vendors based on functionality, user experience, and customer feedback, providing SMBs with valuable insights to guide their ERP selection.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP delivering a fresh user experience. Customers appreciate that Rootstock prioritizes their success—providing AI-ready decisioning capabilities but with a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors result in delighted Rootstock customers. As the company continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about Rootstock’s new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

Rootstock ERP - Voice of Our Customers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.