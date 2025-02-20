Liveops Delivers High-Quality, Flexible Contact Center Solutions in the Philippines and Beyond

A Proven Global Model Powers Scalable, High-Performance Customer Service in Nearshore and Offshore Locations

The Filipino agents sound fantastic! They speak clearly and you can tell they are using resources to resolve issues for the customer.” — Liveops’ client, a publicly traded multi-billion dollar global retailer.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer service solutions, is excited to announce the successes of recent client launches in the Philippines. Rapid technological advancements driven by COVID-19 have accelerated the Philippines’ readiness for Liveops’ remote work model. Recognized as the premier remote provider in the region, Liveops leverages its deep operational expertise and a team with extensive experience in the Philippines to deliver cost-effective, flexible, quality customer engagement at scale.

The demand for remote work opportunities in the Philippines continues to grow as more professionals seek flexible roles that provide greater work-life balance and economic stability. The country’s workforce is known for its strong customer service background, fluency in English, and extensive experience in the BPO industry. Liveops' remote model taps into this highly skilled talent pool, offering agents the ability to work from home while delivering exceptional customer experiences to global brands. This demand-driven approach ensures businesses receive top-tier customer service while empowering customer service professionals with meaningful and sustainable work opportunities.

Liveops’ expertise in global outsourcing enabled their clients to achieve 54% cost savings by transitioning customer support operations from the U.S. to the Philippines while maintaining exceptional service quality. Leveraging our flexible, global model, clients scaled operations over 1,000% to handle customer calls during major retail promotion days and exceeded forecasted staffing by 185% to meet an unexpected surge in volume. With a 100% agent retention rate from roster to day one of certification, Liveops' nearshore and offshore capabilities ensure seamless execution, enhanced customer experiences, and optimized costs for our growing client base.

"Offering our flexible outsourcing model in nearshore and offshore locations strengthens our commitment to offering adaptable, high-quality customer support tailored to diverse business needs," said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. "By offering U.S.-based expertise as well as support in Mexico and the Philippines, we’re able to provide our clients the best combination of flexibility, scalability, and exceptional service quality with a range of total cost options."

Global Customer Service Options

Nearshore and offshore agents add to Liveops' robust capabilities, with each region offering distinct advantages to clients:

U.S. Onshore Services – Trusted for high-complexity interactions and sensitive data handling, U.S.-based agents provide premium flexible customer support with a deep understanding of compliance requirements, cultural alignment, and brand affinity.

Nearshore (Mexico) Services – Ideal for businesses seeking time zone-aligned, bilingual support, the Mexico team offers real-time assistance during U.S. business hours, with cost-effective solutions perfect for medium-complexity tasks.

Offshore (Philippines) Services – Known for delivering quality support at scale, the Philippines team is equipped for high-volume needs with 24/7 availability, making it the perfect solution for industries needing large-scale customer service at a lower cost.

And Beyond! - Liveops' fully remote and flexible outsourcing model allows us to source top-tier talent across the globe with minimal limitations. This means we can customize solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, ensuring the right expertise, language capabilities, and coverage—wherever and whenever it's needed.

Key Benefits of Liveops’ Global Reach

Liveops' global footprint brings a host of advantages to businesses seeking to elevate their customer support experience, including:

Higher Skilled Talent Worldwide – Access to a wide range of specialized agents across three key regions.

Instant Scalability – A flexible model that allows clients to quickly adjust their service levels in response to fluctuating demand, from seasonal peaks to unexpected surges.

Cost Efficiency – Optimized costs through onshore, nearshore, and offshore options, enabling businesses to select the best mix for their unique needs.

Customized Solutions by Region – Tailored support solutions that align with specific customer service goals and operational requirements.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

