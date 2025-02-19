New AI Training Class Reflects WSI’s Commitment to Advancing AI Expertise Among Agencies and Consultants

It’s inspiring to welcome such a diverse and talented group of professionals to our AI Consultancy Program.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI , a premier global digital marketing agency, is thrilled to spotlight the latest participants in its exclusive AI Adoption Framework Certification program, designed to help consultants and agencies integrate AI solutions into their service offerings. The new training class features an international group of forward-thinking digital marketing professionals and business consultants who are poised to enhance their expertise and unlock growth opportunities for their clients through artificial intelligence.This cohort’s participants in the AI Adoption Framework Certification program include:Dave Gustafson (United States)Carlos Guzman (Mexico)Kathia De La Rosa (Panama)Kalpana Murthy (United States)Fernando Alves (Brazil)Jukka Ikonen (Finland)Jorge Contreras (Mexico/United States)Don Thomson (Barbados)Scott Walker (Canada)Driving Innovation and Growth Through AIThe AI Adoption Framework Certification ‘Program is a key component of WSI’s AI Consulting Opportunity, designed to empower agencies and consultants to lead the way in AI-driven transformation.. The program provides cutting-edge training, frameworks, and tools that enable participants to integrate AI into their consulting strategies and help businesses unlock new efficiencies, innovation, and growth.Robert Mitchell, WSI’s Chief AI Officer, expressed his excitement about the program and the new cohort. “AI represents a transformative opportunity, and our goal at WSI is to ensure our network is equipped to seize it. This program arms our agencies and consultants with the knowledge and tools to innovate, solve complex challenges, and help clients thrive in an AI-driven world. Congratulations to this extraordinary cohort—your expertise and commitment set the standard for what’s possible.”Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, extended her congratulations to the participants while emphasizing the strategic importance of the program. “It’s inspiring to welcome such a diverse and talented group of professionals to our AI Consultancy Program. This global cohort underscores WSI’s commitment to AI expertise and innovation. We look forward to seeing how these consultants drive AI adoption for SMEs worldwide. Congratulations to all—we can’t wait to see your impact!”-30-About the WSI AI Adoption Framework Certification ProgramWSI’s AI Adoption Framework Certification program is designed to help agencies and consultants integrate AI solutions into their service portfolios, enhancing their ability to drive growth and innovation for their clients. Through proven frameworks, exclusive training, and cutting-edge tools, participants gain the expertise to help businesses navigate the complexities of AI strategy, implementation, and governance. Whether a business is just beginning its AI journey or looking to scale and optimize existing AI initiatives, WSI-certified consultants are equipped to provide expert guidance. This program enables them to unlock new opportunities, accelerate AI adoption, and deliver measurable results, positioning them as trusted advisors in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.Media Contact:

