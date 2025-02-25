Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa Names Dr. Bassem Hanalla as Medical Director

Dr. Hanalla, Medical Director

Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa Preparing to Accept Patients in March 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hanalla is the Medical Director and will lead the physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) services for patients in coordination with the interdisciplinary hospital rehab team at the new Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. Previously, Dr. Hanalla managed patients in various inpatient rehab hospitals and other sites of care.

He has led teaching on various rehabilitation topics as part of his passion for providing medical rehabilitation services. Dr. Hanalla completed a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency and also served as Administrative Chief Resident for PMR. During his residency, he was awarded Resident of the Year twice. In 2024, he was recognized as the Tampa Top Doctor in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Hanalla leading the physical medicine and rehabilitation care for our patients at our new inpatient rehab hospital in Tampa,” said Chester Crouch, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners' President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Hanalla earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is certified as a Diplomat by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

About Florida Rehabilitation Hospital at Tampa

Florida Rehab Hospital at Tampa is a 3-story 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for by a team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop an intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

