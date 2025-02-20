COUGAR introduces the Airface ECO RGB – a mid tower PC case with built-in eco-conscious cooling

Cooling efficiency with an eco-conscious edge:the Airface ECO RGB features thermodynamic vents and dual 180mm fans to deliver powerful airflow using less energy

TAINAN, TAIWAN, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COUGAR, a global leader in PC cases, gaming furniture, peripherals, tech lifestyle and esports solutions, is excited to introduce the all-new Airface ECO RGB mid tower PC case with built-in eco-conscious cooling.Sustainability is hardwired into the Airface ECO RGB’s design ethos, ensuring cooling efficiency at reduced energy costs.At its heart is a forward-thinking venting system designed to maximize cooling while minimizing environmental impact. Its coned vents taper inward from a wide opening to funnel cooler air more efficiently. This innovative structure maintains lower internal temperatures, reducing the workload of powered cooling. Paired with dual 180mm PWM fans, this design delivers exceptional airflow while keeping energy consumption to a minimum.Listening to the community has always been central to COUGAR’s product evolution. Building upon the proven strengths of the Airface ECO RGB’s predecessors, the vertical GPU spacing has been upgraded and enhanced, ensuring unobstructed airflow to make the most out of the cooling for high-end GPUs. An improved cable management system allows for cleaner, more efficient builds, making assembly and maintenance easier than ever, while a modular front I/O panel offers users the freedom to position it at the top or bottom of the case, letting them access their ports and buttons in a way that best suits their setup.A robust dust filtration system rounds out the Airface Eco’s feature set, with filters on three ventilated sides—front, top, and bottom—preventing dust buildup and protecting internal components. The quick-slide front dust filter, now enhanced with a rubber tag for easier grip, allows for hassle-free maintenance, while the removable top panel ensures effortless assembly access.The Airface ECO RGB reaffirms COUGAR’s commitment to empowering gamers and build enthusiasts, as we continue to push the boundaries of performance and environmental impact reduction.PRICING AND AVAILABILITYUSA: $109.99 - available on Amazon and NeweggUK: £109.99 – available soonEurope: €124.99 - available in April*Pricing and availability may vary slightly between regions, check where to buy from http://www.cougargaming.com PRODUCT FEATURESThermodynamic CoolingBy tapering inwards from a wide opening, coned vents channel cooler air more efficiently into the case. This smart design maintains a lower internal temperature at a reduced energy cost, pushing more air for less power.Preinstalled Front 180mm PWM Cooling FansTwo powerful 180mm PWM front cooling fans keep your system cool under heavy loads. These fans are preinstalled to provide optimal airflow right out of the box, with speeds that modulate according to your system’s needs. The Airface ECO RGB also comes with a preinstalled 120mm rear exhaust fan.Full Protection from DustFilters on the three ventilated sides - front, top, bottom - effectively prevent dust from entering, keeping your components clean. The front quick slide dust filter pulls out without removing the front panel, making maintenance a breeze, and the addition of a rubber tag augments the ease of use by providing a better grip on the filter. The top side filter attaches magnetically while the bottom filter slides out for easy removal.Easiest. Assembly. Ever.The removable top panel simplifies access to the interior of your case, giving you extra space to make assembling your rig a breeze.Modular Front I/OWhether you prefer your ports and buttons on the top or bottom, this feature allows you to position them wherever they are most convenient for you. This adaptability ensures that all your connections are easily accessible, no matter which way you orient your case. The Airface ECO RGB’s I/O panel includes 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-A 3.0 ports, 4 pole headphone jack, RGB button.Upgraded GPU SpaceThe Airface ECO RGB accommodates a maximum GPU length of 390mm, which can be set up both horizontally or vertically. Vertical GPU space has been upgraded for the Airface ECO RGB in response to user feedback, providing more room for unobstructed airflow around the GPU.Increased Cable RoutingEfficient cable management is crucial for both aesthetics and maintenance. Increased cable routing options allows you to keep your cables neatly organized and out of the way.Synchronized LightingThe built-in LED controller syncs with the motherboard for seamless system-wide lighting synchronization.Drive CapacityThe Airface ECO RGB houses up to 2 x 2.5” SSD drives and 2 x 3.5” HDD drives.Versatile Motherboard CompatibilityThe Airface ECO RGB is compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, CEB, and E-ATX motherboards, offering flexibility for various build configurations.For further details please visit https://cougargaming.com/us/products/cases/airface-eco-rgb/ ABOUT COUGARCOUGAR was founded in 2007 by a passionate team of engineers and gamers, who shared a vision of a new, ultimate gaming experience. At Cougar, we understand what it is to play, which is why we’re serious about gear: from bleeding-edge PC components and peripherals, to chairs and desks, we’re all about giving you what you need to take your game to the next level.

