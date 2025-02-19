Submit Release
Post Singulation Die Alignment at Wafer Probe

Complete Probe Solutions Inc. logo

Complete Probe Solutions developed Single Die Alignment for automatically probing die that are not precisely positioned or misaligned relative to each other.

The Single Die Alignment feature makes it possible to automatically probe a wafer with inconsistent die to die spacing, or rotationally misaligned die, without having to make any manual adjustments.”
— Sancho Adam
MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Probe Solutions Introduces Single Die Alignment Feature for the APEX Wafer Prober

Complete Probe Solutions is excited to announce a new feature for their APEX fully automatic wafer prober. The company has developed a Single Die Alignment option to address the problem of probing die that are not precisely positioned or misaligned relative to each other. This is a phenomenon that is typically encountered on diced wafers on a frame, die on wafer carriers or reconstituted wafers.

The Single Die Alignment feature places each die under a camera, determines its off-set from the ideal location, and if needed also rotates the wafer to ensure accurate alignment to the probe-card. Until now, these types of wafers would often have to be probed on a manual probe-station and require intensive manual intervention. The new Apex feature, makes it possible to do this on a automatic high volume manufacturing prober.

“Our customers are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology, and we’re here to make their jobs easier,” said Sancho Adam, CEO of Complete Probe Solutions. “The Single Die Alignment feature makes it possible to automatically probe a wafer with inconsistent die to die spacing, or rotationally misaligned die, without having to make any manual adjustments".

The Single Die Alignment feature is available now as part of the APEX prober’s latest software update. For more information about the APEX wafer prober and its new features, visit Complete Probe Solutions’ website at completeprobe.com or contact the sales team directly.

Media Contact:
Complete Probe Solutions Inc.
Kevin Chandler, VP of Sales
Phone: (408) 755-5567
Email: sales@completeprobe.com

Kevin Chandler
COMPLETE PROBE SOLUTIONS, INC
+14087555567 ext.
APEX Single Die Alignment

