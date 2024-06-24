APEX Retrofit Package Brings New Life to Electroglas 4000 Series Wafer Probers
GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Probe Solutions Inc. is excited to announce the availability of the APEX retrofit package for the Electroglas 4000 Series wafer probers. This retrofit breathes new life into these industry workhorse machines, combining the reliability of the original hardware with the latest in modern technology.
The APEX retrofit package includes new control hardware and Windows 10/11 based software that makes Electroglas 4080 or 4090 probers function better than when they were new. This upgrade adds years of life to Electroglas equipment, improves performance, and saves on the high costs of purchasing new machines.
Key Features of the Retrofit Package:
• Modern Control System: New control hardware eliminating obsolescence and consolidating the Prober Control Module into one easily swappable module.
• User-Friendly Software: Intuitive, icon-based Windows 10/11 software interface that simplifies operation and increases productivity with new advanced features. APEX software flexibility is unmatched in fully automatic production wafer probers.
• Improved Networking Security: Availability of OS software updates ensuring compatibility with other equipment on the network and a more secure working environment.
• Improved Reliability: New components reduce downtime. When troubleshooting is required, less components mean easier troubleshooting resulting in increased machine availability.
Benefits:
• Cost Savings: Avoid the high cost and long lead-times of acquiring new equipment by retrofitting existing probers.
• Extended Equipment Life: Get many more years of reliable service from Electroglas 4000 Series probers.
• Increased Efficiency: Enhanced performance and modern features improve overall testing efficiency.
• Automatic Probing of Smaller Wafer Sizes: Fully automatic handling of wafers from 75mm to 200mm eliminates the need for hand-loading.
• Ideal for Sensitive Devices: Optional rack-mounted controls re-locate vibration causing components away from the central probing system.
“We understand the challenges our customers face with aging equipment. The APEX retrofit package offers a cost-effective solution to keep their operations running smoothly with the latest technology,” said Sancho Adam, CEO of Complete Probe Solutions Inc. “This upgrade breathes new life into the Electroglas 4000 Series probers, ensuring they remain a productive part of your equipment fleet for years to come.”
About Complete Probe Solutions, Inc.
CPS develops, manufactures and distributes 200mm automated wafer probers for semiconductor test applications worldwide, with distribution partners in Europe and Asia. Engineering and manufacturing expertise allows CPS to work closely with customers to rapidly develop novel solutions to meet evolving requirements for next generation technologies.
Headquartered in Gilroy, Calif., CPS has worked with the world’s leading chip manufacturing and test companies for more than 15 years.
In addition, CPS is the proud US distributor for the Gel-Probe probe card cleaning materials and Edelteq i- I-Falke series automatic wafer Inspection tools.
Kevin Chandler
