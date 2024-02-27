GEL-PAK® Names CPS US DISTRIBUTOR FOR NEW GEL-PROBE™ PRODUCT LINE
Complete Probe Solutions, Inc. (CPS), proudly announces its appointment as the US distributor for Gel-Pak’s new Gel-Probe product lineGILROY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Probe Solutions, Inc. (CPS), a US based manufacturer of fully automatic wafer probers, proudly announces its appointment as the US distributor for Gel-Pak’s new Gel-Probe product line. The Gel-Probe product line encompasses enhanced probe tip cleaning and polishing solutions designed for semiconductor wafer test applications.
Gel-Pak, a renowned leader in unique device handling solutions and highly engineered films, has reentered the elastomer-based probe tip cleaning market with the full support of CPS. It’s enhanced Gel-Probe line currently includes the Gel-Probe ReMove and Gel-Probe ReFine products.
The Gel-Probe ReMove cleaning sheets and wafers are made of a proprietary nonabrasive Gel elastomer material, designed to efficiently remove, and capture loose debris that accumulates on the probe tips during the wafer probing process.
Complementing this, the Gel-Probe ReFine polishing wafers and sheets incorporate a unique blend of Gel elastomer-based material with embedded abrasive particles. This combination delivers a highly effective solution for removing embedded and bonded debris from probe tips as well as re-shaping dulled probe tips ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Suitable for a wide range of cantilever type probe cards, as well as advanced vertical probe array technologies, both Gel-Probe products are designed for seamless integration into online or offline probe cleaning and polishing applications.
Moreover, Gel-Pak and CPS are actively collaborating with leading probe card manufacturers on an expanded suite of solutions tailored to meet the demands of next-generation test applications, further solidifying their commitment to driving innovation and excellence in semiconductor testing.
“CPS has been manufacturing, selling and servicing wafer probers for over a decade and interact daily with customers in the wafer test field. We regularly get asked for advice on probe card cleaning methods and are excited to now offer the Gel-Probe suite of cleaning materials to our customers” said Sancho Adam, CEO of Complete Probe Solutions, Inc.
About Gel-Pak
Gel-Pak develops and manufactures a family of elastomer-based carriers and films designed to provide maximum protection during the shipping, handling and processing of delicate devices. Their manufacturing expertise allows them to customize existing products or rapidly develop novel solutions to meet evolving requirements for next generation technologies. Headquartered in Hayward, Calif., Gel-Pak has partnered with the world’s leading semiconductor, medical and electronics companies for more than 40 years.
About Complete Probe Solutions, Inc.
CPS develops, manufactures and distributes 200mm automated wafer probers for semiconductor test applications worldwide, with distribution partners in Europe and Asia.
Our engineering and manufacturing expertise allows us to work closely with our customers to rapidly develop novel solutions to meet evolving requirements for next generation technologies. Headquartered in Gilroy, Calif., Complete Probe Solutions has worked with the world’s leading chip manufacturing and test companies for more than 15 years.
In addition, we are the proud US distributor for the Gel-Probe cleaning materials and Edelteq i-Falke series automatic wafer Inspection tools.
