Bambi and MTM Health Announce NEMT Integration to Streamline Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Trips

NEMT Partnership Simplifies Trip Management for Transportation Providers in MTM Health's Network

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi, a leading provider of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software, and MTM Health , a national leader in managing NEMT programs, today announced a new systems integration that will significantly simplify trip management for transportation providers within MTM Health's transportation provider network.This integration allows providers to seamlessly import trips from MTM Health's proprietary MTM Link NEMT management platform directly into Bambi's software for efficient scheduling and dispatching.This partnership addresses a key challenge for transportation providers: managing trip intake across multiple platforms. The integration eliminates the need for manual data entry, reducing the risk of errors and saving valuable time. NEMT providers can now seamlessly receive trip information from MTM Health and leverage Bambi's robust features for optimized routing, real-time tracking, and automated reporting."We are excited to partner with MTM Health with this broker integration to empower transportation providers with a more streamlined and efficient workflow," said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi. "This integration reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions for transportation providers that simplify their NEMT workflows and improve the overall experience for both operators and riders."“At MTM Health, we are committed to innovation that enhances our services and strengthens the capabilities of our network of transportation providers," said Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM Health. "Our integration with Bambi allows our provider partners to harness MTM Link’s cutting-edge technology while keeping their current RSD platform, streamlining their operations and increasing efficiency. Ultimately, this partnership helps ensure a seamless, high-quality transportation experience for the communities we serve nationwide.Key benefits of the integration between Bambi and MTM Health include:+ Automated Trip Import: Seamlessly import trip data from the MTM Link platform directly into Bambi, eliminating manual entry and reducing errors.+ Streamlined Scheduling and Dispatching: Leverage Bambi's advanced features for optimized routing, real-time tracking, and automated dispatching.+ Improved Efficiency: Save time and resources by automating key processes and eliminating redundant tasks.+ Enhanced Accuracy: Reduce the risk of errors associated with manual data entry.+ Better Rider Experience: Ultimately, this integration will contribute to a more seamless and reliable transportation experience for riders.This integration is available immediately to transportation providers within MTM Health’s network who are also Bambi customers. Providers can contact Bambi or MTM Health for more information on how to activate the integration.About MTM Health:MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, HCBS therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our comprehensive services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease healthcare costs.In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.Contact: http://www.mtm-inc.net About Bambi:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Contact:

