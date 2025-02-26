Inspect Point Teams Up Ei Dynamics to Launch Sage 100 Contractor Integration

Inspect Point has partnered with Ei Dynamics to launch Sage 100 Contractor integration to help fire protection contractors streamline their business processes.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , a leading provider of cloud-based inspection software tailored for fire protection professionals, is excited to announce its integration with Sage 100 Contractor , an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution designed for mid-market fire protection companies. Delivered in partnership with Ei Dynamics , this strategic integration aims to streamline financial and operational processes for contractors to help them leverage their data for improved decision-making with bi-directional syncing between platforms.Sage 100 Contractor is part of the Sage family of products designed to help organizations manage various business functions from one platform, including accounting, inventory management, customer relationship management, and payroll.The integration between Inspect Point and Sage 100 Contractor enables users to sync inspection data seamlessly with their accounting systems, improving efficiency and accuracy in managing financial information. Contractors can now automate invoicing, track job costs, and access real-time financial reporting without the hassle of manual data entry. This ensures that businesses can focus more on their core operations while enhancing their overall productivity.Users of the integration can easily generate invoices based on inspection data collected in the field, ensuring that all relevant information is accurately reflected in their financial records. Additionally, the partnership supports better project management by allowing contractors to monitor job costs and profitability in real-time."We are thrilled to partner with Ei Dynamics to provide our customers with even more streamlined workflows through our integration with Sage 100 Contractor," said Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. "This collaboration not only enhances our platform's capabilities but also empowers contractors to manage their inspections and finances more effectively.""As a company who specializes in integrating cloud-based construction solutions with the Sage family of construction accounting software, we are excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to help InspectPoint expand its reach to the Sage 100 Contractor customer base," said Robert Virga, President of Ei Dynamics.As the fire protection industry continues to evolve, Inspect Point remains committed to providing innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by contractors. The integration with Sage 100 Contractor represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal and is the first of several upcoming integrations with Sage family products, enhancing our ability to support contractors even further.For more information about the integration and how it can benefit your business, please click here: https://www.inspectpoint.com/partners/sage-100-contractor/ To learn more about our partnership with Ei Dynamics, click here: https://www.inspectpoint.com/partners/ei-dyanmics/ About Sage 100 ContractorSage 100 Contractor is a comprehensive ERP solution designed specifically for the construction and contracting industry. It provides a suite of tools to help businesses manage their projects, finances, and operations effectively. Key features include project management, job costing, contract management, payroll processing, and financial reporting.About Ei DynamicsEi Dynamics is a Business Process Management (BPM) platform that automates workflow processes and facilitates seamless data integration between applications. It streamlines operations by reducing manual tasks, improving efficiency, and minimizing errors. With tools for modeling and monitoring processes, organizations can visualize workflows and identify bottlenecks.

