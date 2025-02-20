DEF Essential Resource Meeting 2025 (DERM2025) Announces Much Anticipated Educational Theme

Dermatology Education Foundation invites attendees to “Catch the Wave of Dermatology Innovation and Education” at largest US CME conference for derm NPs & PAs.

We have some fantastic surprises in store to explore not just clinical insights, but also career development for the NP/PA in dermatology.” — DEF President Joseph Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) is pleased to announce the theme for the DEF Essential Resource Meeting 2025 (DERM2025 NP/PA CME Conference), the largest national CME conference for nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates/assistants (PAs) in dermatology. Attendees are invited to “Catch the Big Wave of Innovation and Education” during the 4-day conference at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV.

“The dermatology space has experienced a significant era of innovation in therapeutics, diagnostics, practice management, and more, and there is no end in sight. We have some fantastic surprises in store to explore not just clinical insights, but also career development for the NP/PA in dermatology,” says DEF President Joseph Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C. “What better way to celebrate this golden age of dermatology practice advancements than to take a cue from the Golden State, as we get inspired by surf culture and ride the wave of innovation and case-based education!”

The annual DERM theme inspires plenty of opportunities for fun, including networking opportunities, interactive medical challenges, giveaways, snack breaks, and more. The focus of the conference, led by a faculty of nationally and internationally recognized dermatologists, rheumatologists, infectious disease clinicians, dermatopathologists, and dermatology NPs/PAs, is always on providing valuable education that will lead to better patient care. With that in mind, the agenda features updates on new and emerging treatments, discussions of the impact of innovations like artificial intelligence and new diagnostics on patient care, explorations of new digital technologies, and presentations from leaders in dermatology R&D.

Keeping with previous years, there will also be scientific poster presentations and discussion panels featuring the latest data in dermatology. Of course, a beach-inspired dermatology conference wouldn’t be complete without comprehensive review of novel developments in the realm of skin protection and UV avoidance, including sunscreen formulation and skincare.

“DERM2025 will continue the tradition of interactive learning that has become a hallmark of the program over the last 11 years,” Mr. Gorelick notes. To that end, there will be panel discussions, plenty of opportunities for audience engagement, and numerous networking opportunities for one-on-one dialogue and exchange of ideas. For the second year, the DEF will also be hosting a Career Development Symposium and reception that is included in the affordable tuition. “We continue to add new content focused on professional career opportunities for NPs and PAs in dermatology to strive for practice and academic excellence. We constantly integrate new ways to engage all members of the office, from Board-certified dermatologists and dermatology NPs/PAs to nurses, medical assistants, access coordinators, pharmacists, and specialists who collaborate on the care of dermatology patients. In addition to our annual CME conference, DEF engagement opportunities are consistently available throughout the year during our webinars, mentorship programs, podcasts, newsletters, and other live in-person regional and local meetings,” he adds.

DERM2025 runs July 23-26, 2025 in Las Vegas. Registration is now open. More details about faculty, the agenda, free shuttle service to and from the Encore, and the reduced rate room block is available on the DEF website www.DermNPPA.org. The conference was created and is produced for the DEF by Physician Resources, LLC.

“We are amped for what promises to be an information-packed conference as we catch the big wave of dermatology innovation and education during our beach party at the DERM2025 NP/PA CME Conference. Rock your vintage or modern California beach t-shirts, shorts, flipflops and a thirst for knowledge and join us for another gnarly educational conference,” Mr. Gorelick says. “Hang loose!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.