Win Morisaki Drops His First Cover Album 'Win’s Film Songs'

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Win Morisaki, known for his roles as Daito in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and as Lloyd Forger in the musical SPY×FAMILY, has released an album titled Win’s Film Songs, where he covers famous movie theme songs. The album opens with “Singin' in the Rain,” a simple arrangement of piano and strings that soaks up the singer's voice, “Waving Through A Window,” which captivates with its hybrid sound and chorus work. The album also includes an innovative arrangement of “Stand By Me” with digital sound, and other songs that pay respect to the original “My Heart Will Go On” and “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing,” which were worldwide hits, but also have arrangements that convey Win Morisaki's unique style. All songs are sung with the original lyrics. Please check it out!Release InformationRelease Date: February 19, 2025 (Wednesday)Title: Win’s Film SongsCatalog Number: COCB-54376Price: ¥3,500 (tax included)Track List:M1: “Singin’ in the Rain” from Singin’ in the RainM2: “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan HansenM3: “Stand By Me” from Stand By MeM4: “St. Elmo’s Fire” from St. Elmo’s FireM5: “Footloose” from FootlooseM6: “My Heart Will Go On” from TitanicM7: “Rocket Man” from RocketmanM8: “Shallow” from A Star Is BornM9: “Close to You” from The Story of UsM10: “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from ArmageddonM11: “What A Wonderful World” from Good Morning, VietnamAbout Win Morisaki (森崎ウィン)Actor, ArtistBorn: August 20, 1990Born and raised in Myanmar, Morisaki moved to Japan in fourth grade and began his entertainment career in his second year of junior high school. In 2020, he debuted as an entertainer with his single "Parade - PARADE," which became the CM song for Suzuki Solio Bandit and topped streaming charts. His first album Flight also ranked first on five music streaming services. He has since released singles with overseas writers and contributed to many anime theme songs and the main theme for the show Doubutaro Sentai Donbrothers. He has performed in live shows in both the U.S. and Asia, showcasing his wide-ranging talent as an artist.As an actor, Morisaki made his Hollywood debut in 2018 with a major role in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. In 2020, he won the Best Newcomer-Actor Award at the 43rd Japan Academy Awards for his role in Honeybees and Distant Thunder. He received the Best Newcomer-Actor Award at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival for his lead role in the drama Honki no Shiru Shi. His film Honki no Shiru Shi was selected for the Official Selection at the 73rd Cannes Film Festival. In 2023, he played Tokugawa Hidetada in NHK’s historical drama Dousuru Ieyasu, and in 2024, he will voice the character Griffin Alberest in the movie Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom. He also directed and starred in the short film Sen, which won the George Lucas Award at the 2024 Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia.In the world of musicals, Morisaki voiced Mistoffelees in the Japanese release of Cats (2020) and played the lead roles of Tony in West Side Story Season 2 (2020), Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021), and Pippin in Pippin (2022). In 2023, he starred as Lloyd in the musical SPY×FAMILY. In 2025, he will appear as the popular character Sonoda Yumeji in the DMM TV original drama Gedou no Uta. He will also star in the Tokyo MX drama Futari Solo Camp, TBS’s Peacock Dance, Who Saw It?, and will perform in the musical Waitress and the movie Love Song.Since 2018, Morisaki has served as a tourism ambassador for Myanmar, appearing in numerous dramas and commercials in his home country, where he enjoys immense popularity.

