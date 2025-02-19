Forthright Technology Partners achieves Citrix Preferred Services Partner

Citrix Preferred Services Partner

Forthright joins a small and select group of Citrix Preferred Services Partners

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of modern, secure and compliant IT solutions, is excited to announce that they have been named a Citrix Preferred Services Partner. Forthright is proud to be included in this inaugural class of Citrix Preferred Services Partners, which was only offered to a small and select group of Citrix partners.

The Citrix Preferred Services Partner distinction is awarded to top-tier Citrix Partners who have undergone rigorous evaluation by Citrix and have a history of successfully delivering complex Citrix projects. Achieving this prestigious status is not just an acknowledgment of technical expertise of the entire Citrix product portfolio, but also a recognition of the trust placed in our ability to deliver impactful, end-to-end Citrix solutions.

Forthright’s team of Citrix architects and engineers combine their technical know-how with a strong collaboration with Citrix to customize solutions that align with each client’s unique requirements. Each member of our team holds the certifications and qualifications required by Citrix, ensuring a high standard of knowledge and competency, and we strive to provide our clients with the industry’s top-tier solutions.

“This recognition confirms the strength of our ongoing Citrix partnership and our commitment to maximizing the value our clients gain from their investment in Citrix virtualization and NetScaler technologies,” said Roy Sanchez, CEO of Forthright Technology Partners.

Founded in 1992, Forthright is a long time Citrix Platinum Partner and two-time participant in the prestigious Citrix Innovation Partner of The Year Award. Forthright’s global Citrix clients have included cruise lines, manufacturers, healthcare providers, aerospace companies, government entities and more.

About Forthright Technology Partners

Forthright is a Microsoft Modern Solutions Provider focused on taking a security-first approach to Microsoft Azure, CoPilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft M365 Cloud Native technologies. Going beyond traditional managed IT & cybersecurity services, Forthright helps drive business growth by way of automation and AI, digital adoption, and business optimization. Forthright’s top vendor partnerships include Citrix, Fortinet, Microsoft, Todyl, and WatchGuard.

For more information, visit: www.forthright.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.