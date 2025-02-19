Dylan Medler pre-season testing of the Ferrari 296 GT3 Car

Ferrari Challenge champion Dylan Medler was seen testing the Ferrari 296 GT3 car this past week at the Miami International Autodrome

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrari Challenge champion Dylan Medler was seen testing the Ferrari 296 GT3 car this past week at the Miami International Autodrome, the home of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.The Ferrari 296 GT3 is a race car with a V6 engine, a six-speed gearbox, and a curb weight of 2,755 lbs. It has 20% more downforce than the previous Ferrari 488 GT3. The car has been designed to be raced in GT3 championships including IMSA WeatherTech, FIA WEC, and DTM.Medler showed great pace and was immediately comfortable driving the GT3 car. He commented after the test: “I really enjoy driving the GT3 car. It has amazing downforce and grip and is an all around great race car to drive. I am looking forward to competing in GT3 races in North America and Europe this season. The Miami International Autodrome is the perfect venue to test this car. It is one of my favorite tracks with long straights and fast corners that allows us to push the car to its limits.”Medler is supported by The Collection – Ferrari of Miami and is being coached by professional Ferrari race car driver Allesandro Balzan.A very busy season awaits Medler competing in Ferrari Challenge races in North America and Europe as well as in GT3 races.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.