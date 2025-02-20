Reshaping Global Education with Technology: Alef Education in the Spotlight in Reuters Vision 2045 Documentary Series

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alef Education , a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been featured in the Reuters VISION 2045 campaign. This campaign recognises organisations driving transformation through services and solutions across multiple sectors. The video showcases how Alef Education is transforming the global education landscape through its innovative AI-driven solutions and initiatives, which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The education sector has changed dramatically in recent years through the integration of technology to meet the diverse learning needs of students and improve learning outcomes. This change is reflected in the growth of the global EdTech market, estimated by Grand View Research at USD 142.37 billion in 2023. The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. As a leading provider of EdTech solutions, Alef Education has played an important role in fuelling this growth through its diverse portfolio of solutions and initiatives that harness the power of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, and big data.The documentary features insights from Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, and Dr Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education. It also includes testimonials from students and teachers in the UAE and Indonesia, highlighting the commitment of Alef Education to improving educational outcomes through high-quality, personalised learning experiences for students of different abilities and learning styles.Geoffrey Alphonso said: “Integrating technology into education offers the opportunity to provide personalised education and equip students with the necessary skills to thrive. We will continue to develop innovative solutions that empower educators and inspire learners.”The company offers several AI-powered solutions, including its flagship product, the Alef Platform, an award-winning educational solution designed to inspire and encourage innovative teaching and learning methods. The company has also launched the Alef AI Tutor—Ask Dhabi. This innovative bilingual generative AI tutor provides real-time, personalised tutoring that adapts to the individual needs and interests of students. Other key platforms include Arabits, Abjadiyat, the Alef Pathways product suite, and the Alef Metaverse experience. Alef Education is also developing Miqyas Al Dhad, an innovative framework to advance Arabic language literacy across the Arab world.Alef Education seeks to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships with various government stakeholders, academic institutions and other organisations with a bold mission: to make education accessible to all and improve outcomes through AI-powered personalised learning and the latest pedagogical frameworks rooted in data science.About Alef EducationFounded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia, Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

