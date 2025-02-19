Rayya Talks Self-Love Masterclass with Carina Harvey Returns This March

Carina Harvey Returns This March

DUBAI, دبي - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to overwhelming demand, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is thrilled to welcome back acclaimed Personal Identity Coach CarinaHarvey for another transformative Rayya Talks Self-Love Masterclass on Thursday, 13 March 2025.Building on the success of the previous session, this immersive experience invites guests on a powerful journey of self-discovery, self-worth and personal transformation. Through a blend of storytelling, practical tools and meaningful discussions, Carina will help participants reconnect with their true selves and embrace their unique identities.“Self-love is the foundation for everything in life. When we understand who we truly are, we move through the world with confidence and authenticity,” said Carina Harvey, Personal Identity Coach and host of the podcast All Things Identity. “This masterclass is designed to create a safe space for reflection, growth and the transformative power of self-worth.”Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, added, “At MGallery, we are committed to fostering meaningful wellness experiences that go beyond the physical and embrace emotional and personal growth. Carina’s session is a perfect reflection of our vision, and we are delighted to bring it back for those who missed it the first time.”Taking place in the elegant Club Lounge at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, attendees will engage in an afternoon of self-discovery, followed by a special Iftar experience to complete the evening in a spirit of connection and renewal.The event with attendees arriving at 3:30pm, followed by the masterclass from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and concluding with a special Iftar at 6:30pm. The early bird price of AED 250 is available until Sunday, 23 February, after which the price will be AED 295.Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate experience. Early booking is highly recommended. For reservations and more information, please visit www.carinaharvey.com or whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502.ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on theiconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate andrelax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat PalmDubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxuriousaccommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram@theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT CARINA HARVEYCarina Harvey is a renowned Personal Identity Coach, speaker, and host of the popularpodcast All Things Identity. Passionate about empowering individuals to embrace their trueselves, Carina combines her expertise in personal development with her signature TrueSelf© model to help people reconnect with their unique strengths and values. With a warm,relatable approach and years of experience guiding transformative journeys, Carina iscelebrated for her ability to inspire clarity, confidence, and authentic self-worth.For more information visit www.carinaharvey.com or follow her on instagram@carinaharveyofficial.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around theworld, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating storiesare lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy aunique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomesit, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautifulexperiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses,and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leavewith an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new uniqueexperience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the MunicipalLiverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney inAustralia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGalleryCollection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 propertiesthroughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless –a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services andexperiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.comPR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914

