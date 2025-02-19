Newsmatics' First-Ever Hackathon Sparks Massive Student Interest, Reaches Full Capacity

Students to Transform Raw News Data into Innovative Visual Stories and Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than a week, students in Brno, Czechia will pull an all-nighter to put their data analytics skills to the ultimate test, transforming the news business in an innovative competition.Newsmatics’ first-ever Hackathon, scheduled from Feb. 28 to March 1, is fully booked after an overwhelming number of students registered for the event.The event will involve teams of students with IT or data analysis skills tackling projects aimed at transforming raw news data into compelling visual stories, analyzing historical trends, predicting future news cycles, and combating misinformation.Each team will choose a project from a variety of topics, including fake news detection, forecasting future news trends, and developing tools to assist investigative journalists and more.Students will have access to Newsmatics' extensive news database of annotated English-language articles and an online workshop to learn how to utilize this resource effectively.Teams will present their projects to the jury on March 1, and entries will be judged based on design, usability, and presentation quality. The top three teams will win cash prizes of 25,000 CZK, 19,000 CZK, and 12,500 CZK, respectively.Participants who need rest during the 24-hour Hackathon are encouraged to bring their own sleeping bags. Dedicated rooms will be available for naps. Free food and drinks will be served throughout the entire hackathon. All attendees will also receive a Newsmatics Hackathon T-shirt.“I am thrilled that our first Newsmatics Hackathon has attracted dozens of technology and data science students,” said Jakub Leps, chief content officer of Newsmatics. “They will be tackling challenges in areas such as data visualization, predictive analytics and forecasting, combating misinformation, fake news and propaganda - and much more, and I'm really looking forward to the presentations of their work at the end of the hackathon!”The Hackathon will take place at the KYPO conference room in the Faculty of Informatics at Masaryk University. Newsmatics is a partner of Masaryk University as well as Georgetown University Hoyalytics.For more details, visit www.newsmatics.com/news-index/hackathon-2025 ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com

About Newsmatics

