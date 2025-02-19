AMPECO successfully completes SOC 2 Type II audit, confirming adherence to data security best practices

Independent audit by A-LIGN validates AMPECO's robust security controls, operational excellence, and data protection practices in EV charging

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software serving over 160 clients across 60+ markets, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The comprehensive examination, conducted over a three-month period, validates that AMPECO's EV charging management platform meets the industry's most rigorous standards and controls for the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

The SOC 2 Type II attestation, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), verifies that AMPECO has not only implemented but also consistently maintained stringent controls over an extended period. This achievement builds upon AMPECO's existing ISO 27001 certification, creating a robust security foundation that is particularly crucial for enterprise customers and the rapidly evolving e-mobility sector.

"As we support business-critical EV charging operations across multiple continents, security and reliability are paramount," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO. "Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type II audit validates our robust security controls, enabling our customers to scale their charging networks with confidence, knowing their operations are protected by the highest industry standards.”

The SOC 2 Type II audit confirmed AMPECO's robust controls across three essential trust categories: security protections against unauthorized access, guaranteed system availability for uninterrupted charging operations, and stringent confidentiality measures that safeguard sensitive data throughout its lifecycle.

This verification delivers immediate business value for charge point operators using AMPECO’s EV charging management software. The independently verified security controls help fast-track vendor assessments and simplify due diligence processes, enabling operators to win new business deals and expand their networks across public, private, fleet, and residential sectors.

As enterprise customers deploy charging infrastructure at scale, they require partners with validated security practices and operational reliability. Securing SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates AMPECO's readiness to support enterprise customers with their expanding charging infrastructure while ensuring the highest levels of security and operational excellence for EV drivers worldwide.



About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

