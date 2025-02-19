Dhigali Maldives Engages Power of Sustainable Tourism to Protect Natural Beauty

Dhigali Maldives

Nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives stands as a luxury resort dedicated to preserving the island’s natural vegetation and biodiversity.

This certification validates our ongoing efforts to reduce our ecological footprint and also reinforces our dedication to providing guests with an eco-friendly, socially responsible experience.” — General Manager Christian Szabo

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives stands as a luxury resort dedicated to preserving the island’s breathtaking natural vegetation and rich biodiversity. Since its inception, the resort has embraced a vision of sustainability, ensuring that the island’s lush jungle and native flora remain largely undisturbed, allowing guests to experience an environment that harmonizes luxury with nature.General Manager Christian Szabo said, “We are incredibly proud to achieve Green Globe Certification, a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This certification not only validates our ongoing efforts to reduce our ecological footprint but also reinforces our dedication to providing guests with an eco-friendly, socially responsible experience. At Dhigali Maldives, we believe in the power of sustainable tourism to protect the natural beauty of our surroundings for future generations, and this recognition drives us to continuously innovate and lead in responsible hospitality.”Prior to its transformation into a sought-after retreat, Dhigali was a vibrant island teeming with life, where towering palms and endemic plants thrived. Photographs taken before development now mark the location of Haali Bar, serving as a reminder of the island’s original splendor and reinforcing the resort’s commitment to conservation.Unlike many developments that clear vast vegetation for construction, Dhigali has retained over 80% of its original jungle. Guests can explore meandering pathways shaded by majestic palms, tropical plants, and native species, demonstrating the resort’s dedication to maintaining ecological integrity.One of the resort’s most distinctive features is the Jungle Walk, an untouched slice of Maldivian wilderness where visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature. Along the path, informational signs highlight significant tree species native to the Maldives, while small exits reveal glimpses of the sea and provide cozy benches for quiet reflection.Indigenous fruit bats, known as flying foxes, are a common sight in the treetops, playing an essential role in the island’s ecosystem by pollinating plants and dispersing seeds. Their contributions to seed propagation and insect population control are vital in sustaining Dhigali’s ecological balance. The island is also home to over 20 species of tropical birds, further reinforcing the resort’s dedication to biodiversity preservation. Every aspect of the island’s design reflects a deliberate effort to coexist with nature, ensuring the continued protection of this tropical haven for generations to come.Celebrating Local Culture, Sustainability, and Community ConnectionDhigali Maldives maintains a close connection with the neighboring island of Meedhoo, integrating its rich culture, crafts, and traditions into daily operations. This commitment aligns with the resort’s core brand identity, which celebrates Maldivian heritage while fostering sustainable partnerships with local communities.Since its development, Dhigali has collaborated with Meedhoo, creating employment opportunities and incorporating the expertise of its residents into resort operations. Many individuals from Meedhoo joined the team during the early stages and remain integral members today. This partnership extends beyond employment to include joint environmental initiatives such as waste management programs, tree planting, and island clean-ups—efforts that reinforce both community engagement and environmental responsibility.The resort’s community outreach extends beyond Meedhoo. For World Cleanup Day 2024, Dhigali partnered with local schools, residents, and guests to conduct a large-scale cleanup of Kinolhas island, demonstrating the power of collective action in preserving the environment. Additionally, Dhigali has welcomed students from across the Atoll to explore the hospitality industry, offering educational experiences designed to inspire future careers in tourism.Dhigali also showcases the culinary heritage of the Maldives, featuring a dedicated breakfast menu section that highlights dishes made entirely from locally sourced ingredients. The resort sources 99% of its fish from local fishermen, ensuring freshness while supporting the livelihoods of nearby communities. The island’s culinary heritage is further celebrated at Battuta, the resort’s signature restaurant, which pays homage to Maldivian flavors and traditions.By integrating local culture, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering meaningful relationships with neighboring communities, Dhigali Maldives continues to create a positive impact that extends beyond the resort’s shores.Reducing Single-Use Plastics and Environmental ImpactDhigali Maldives places environmental sustainability at the core of its brand values, with a strong focus on reducing plastic waste. A key initiative in this effort is the establishment of an on-site water bottling plant that utilizes reusable glass bottles, significantly minimizing the resort’s reliance on single-use plastics.This state-of-the-art facility allows for the purification and bottling of drinking water directly on the island, eliminating the need for plastic alternatives while reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting bottled water. This approach aligns with global sustainability trends, as more luxury resorts adopt in-house water treatment and bottling systems to minimize environmental impact.The transition to reusable glass bottles offers substantial environmental benefits. Plastic waste remains a major contributor to pollution, with low recycling rates exacerbating the problem. By replacing plastic with glass, Dhigali actively reduces waste while ensuring a more sustainable alternative. Glass is infinitely recyclable without any degradation in quality, making it an ideal choice for bottling. Additionally, glass bottles do not contain harmful chemicals that may leach into drinking water, providing guests with a safer and healthier hydration experience.Beyond sustainability, this initiative enhances the guest experience by offering high-quality drinking water in aesthetically designed glass bottles. Visitors can enjoy pure, refreshing water, knowing that their stay aligns with Dhigali’s commitment to sustainable tourism.ABOUT DHIGALI MALDIVES:Dhigali Maldives is a luxury resort in the Raa Atoll, offering a serene escape surrounded by vibrant coral reefs. Known for its Premium All-Inclusive experience, the resort features 180 villas, ranging from beach retreats to overwater sanctuaries.Indulge in diverse dining across multiple restaurants and bars, and enjoy a variety of activities including water sports, guided excursions, and spa treatments. With a dedicated Kids Club and a focus on sustainability, Dhigali provides a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and exceptional service for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.ABOUT UNIVERSAL RESORTS:For over half a century, Universal Resorts has curated unforgettable Maldivian stays, elevating the experiences of discerning travellers while championing the vibrant local community. As a family-owned enterprise with a deep-rooted passion for the Maldives, it aims to continually redefine the standards of travel in this extraordinary destination.Universal Resorts’ portfolio of eight distinctly natural-island resorts caters to every desire, from relaxed luxury to adventurous escapes. The dedicated team ensures seamless service and flawless execution, so guests experience the Maldives as it should be.For more information:Isabelle GobertMarketing and Communications ManagerDhigali MaldivesNorth Maalhosmadulu (Raa) AtollRepublic of MaldivesT. +960 6586060F. +960 6582200E. reservations@dhigali.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.